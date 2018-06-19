A man is in critical but stable condition after being attacked with a noxious substance in east London. It comes as the capital is hit by a violent crime epidemic, which has already brought the death toll since January to 74.The victim, believed to be in his 20s, is thought to have been struck by ammonia.In a statement, police officers said they wanted to speak to William Deo, 20, and Gavin Okwu-Brewis, 29.Members of the public have been cautioned against approaching them.It comes after a London high street wasin Brentford. Police and firefighters rushed to help the victim, who was treated by paramedics for injuries which were not life-threatening or life-changing.The incident also follows London Mayor Sadiq Khan's meeting with Home Secretary Sajid Javid last week to "discuss how we address the scourge of serious violence across Britain" after the death of a man near Turnpike Lane Tube station in Haringey marked theAnyone with information can call police and quote the reference 8771/13 June.Or they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.