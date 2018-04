Assad's Terrible Regime Caused the Civil War

Assad Kills his Own People

Assad Oppresses Minorities

Syrians Hate Assad

Syria is a Jihadist Country

USA Supports the Good Guys

USA/UK Got Involved Only Because of Atrocities

White Helmets are Awesome

Monster Assad Used Chemical Weapons

There has never been a single proven case of Assad using chemical weapons

If Assad Loses, There Will be Peace in Syria

When I wrote the article about the " Most Dangerous Decade " two weeks ago, I didn't realize that my time frame was too optimistic. What's happening now in Syria has the potential to start WW III - numerous American, British and French aircraft carriers, submarines and fighter jets have converged just off the Syrian coast, while Russian warships and planes are scrambling to defend and retaliate.Although Americans are starting to wake up, many people are still caught up in the mainstream narrative regarding the Syrian war. I have written a book and many articles on this topic, but perhaps what the average person needs is a really short article that highlights the truth and debunks the common lies about Syria, Assad and the war.Nope. The fact is that, starting in 2011, tens of thousands of foreigners - Al Qaeda and other jihadists - were sent into Syria to overthrow Assad. The US and its allies - Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Turkey & Jordan - assisted in buying and transporting weapons to the "insurgents." Special forces from the US, UK, France and Israel also spent billions of dollars arming and training the terrorists, a.k.a "moderate rebels."Assad has been fighting the Islamic terrorists for seven years. It's cynical and Orwellian for the West to shed crocodile tears for the Syrians and blame Assad for this brutal war.Assad protects Christians and other minorities.. The only group that's "oppressed" in Syria is the violent Muslim Brotherhood, which has been banned for many decades in many countries.The mainstream media will never show how popular Assad is.In the CNN and Zogby polls conducted in 2009 and 2010,Less than 5% of the country are violent extremists motivated by Salafist/Wahhabi sectarianism.As a Pentagon memo warned even back in 2012, the US has been supporting the bad and evil guys - Muslim Brotherhood, Al Qaeda and ISIS. That's the difficult truth that most Americans cannot accept.Globalists and colonialists have been trying to overthrow secular Syrian governments since the late 1940s . From the 1950s thru the 1980s, the US and the UK tried to use the Muslim Brotherhood for their subversive plots.In 2007, the Bush administration started funding the Muslim Brotherhood again . In 2009, the US and the UK started a satellite TV station to broadcast anti-Assad propaganda In 2011, the US and its allies funded and armed the opposition to start the fake "revolution." When it failed, they brought in Al Qaeda, created ISIS, and spent billions of dollars on this psychotic project.The US/UK governments have given more than $100 million to the White Helmets , who are conniving jihadists in uniforms. They are armed and only operate in rebel-controlled areas.. The fact that they won an Oscar reveals the unfathomable levels of deception to which Western powers will stoop.Syrian rebels put children in cages and use them as human shields; the rebels have bombed buses full of children simply because the kids were Shiite Muslims; and the "moderate rebels" use even their own daughters and sons - some as young as nine years old - as suicide bombers.. No, you can't determine anything from videos and pictures - we don't know when and where they were taken; and you certainly can't determine how the people died.. Proper due process involves independent weapons experts going to the alleged sites, specialists performing autopsies and so on.. The most hypocritical aspect of this whole drama is that, after the fall of Gaddafi,If Assad is overthrown, the tiny country of Syria will be broken up into ethnic regions;. America will spend a few trillion dollars, millions of people will be killed, and Europe will be flooded with more refugees.This is, of course, a quick summary. You can find more details in my book, " Deconstructing the Syrian War " which also delves into history, geopolitics, Islamic terrorism, war propaganda and the bigger picture about the struggle for global hegemony.