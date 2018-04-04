Dozens of dead song thrush birds were found in the area of ​​Basarbovo monastery near Rousse. The Regional Food Safety Directorate investigates the dead birds for bird flu.I walked yesterday around Basarbovo and on both sides of the road there were countless birds that died, within 200-300 meters there were 40 to 50 dead birds, stunningly bleak thing to see, "Maria Zlatanova told BNT.According to ornithologists, the probable cause of the death of the thrushes is the cold. The situation was similar in the "Lipnik" forest park where about a week ago dozens of birds were also found dead. Maria Zlatanova, however, suggests that they might have been sick."There are many recently dead birds that could not have been victims of the cold, so the song thrushes are already being investigated for bird flu by the Regional Food Safety Directorate, and the results are expected to come out for days," Zlatanova said.