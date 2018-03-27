© Reuters/ Theresa May



Britain has declined, however, to send samples of the chemical agent used on Skripal

the results of which are yet to be released.

Britain and the EU could take further measures against Russia by June, Prime Minister Theresa May's official spokesman has said. The statement came after May said that 130 plus people could have been exposed in Salisbury incident.The British Government has confirmed they arefor a report for the EU Council. The UK has been attempting to punish Russia deeming them as "culpable" for the poisoning of Sergei Skripal, a former double agent, and his daughter Yulia.British Prime Minister Theresa May said that more than 130 people could have been exposed to the nerve agent, identified by the UK as A-234 - also known as 'Novichok'. "We assess that more than 130 people in Salisbury could have beenexposed to this nerve agent," May said in a statement delivered to parliament on Monday. The PM also accused Russia of covering up the use of chemical weapons in Syria by the Assad government, a claim the Kremlin refutes.Moscow denies responsibility for the exposure of the pair and a policeman to nerve agent The Kremlin has been directly accused,In turn,In a statement, US ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley said the 12 Russians in question had "abused their privilege of residence" in the US and had "engaged in espionage activities that are adverse to our national security."And other European nations have followed suit. During a summit in Brussels last week, the 28 EU leaders agreed with Britain's assertion that it isthat Russia was responsible for the attack on Skripal.Members of the EU have expelled Russian diplomats following Britain's lead., announcing that it will expel four Russian diplomats "in solidarity" with the UK., respective foreign ministries confirmed on Monday. The, their foreign ministries said., according to that country's foreign minister., an official confirmed."We are stating that this is quite unprecedented - international affairs bordering, maybe, on banditry," a Kremlin spokesperson said Sunday.Moscow has always denied playing any role in the attack, and offered to cooperate with the investigation into the incident.and his daughter to Moscow.