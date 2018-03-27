The UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson thanked the country's allies from all over the world, who have decided to expel Russian diplomats, telling Parliament that they have placed themselves at risk of retaliation from the Kremlin.
He also claimed the reaction was unprecedented on his Twitter account...
...and explained the mass expulsion by citing the world's frustration with Russia.
"The reason they got it was because they suddenly realized that this could happen in their own towns, in their own cities. They suddenly could see that this was a new kind of threat and that Russia was behaving in a particularly reckless way, and particularly contemptuous of civilized norms," he said.Johnson told journalists "For many other governments, what happened in Salisbury sort of crystallized their own frustrations, their own disappointments with the way the Russian state has been behaving."
His followers praised the decision on Twitter.
However, not everybody on Twitter shared this enthusiasm.
Some asked for more proof regarding Russia...
...while others voiced concern over the sequence of events going forward.
Some reprimanded his feeble reaction to terror attacks.
20 European countries as well as Britain's North American NATO partners, the US and Canada, agreed to follow the UK's example and eject more than 100 Russia diplomats as a response to the alleged poison attack on former GRU agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter at the beginning of March.
Moscow has slammed the move, saying that it would not contribute in any way to the probe into the Skripals' poisoning unless presented with concrete evidence of Russian involvement, and vowed to deal with each country, which had decided to expel Russian diplomats.
The British government has accused the Kremlin of the murder attempt; Moscow has rejected the allegations and called on London to provide access to case details and evidence, including the nerve gas, a request ultimately rejected by London.