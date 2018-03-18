Allona Lahn is the leader of the Natural Immunity Community group, which is a supportive group for parents who do not choose to vaccinate their children and are finding other ways of child rearing and schooling out of the mainstream.
Lahn proudly wears a T-shirt which clearly explains why she is a vaccine refuser. It reads:
I have Auto Immune issues, Anaphylaxis, Eczema and Severe Allergies and you want ME to Vaccinate MY child without ANY Genetic or Allergy testing?!...In Anti-vaxxers establish own social services after No Jab, No Play policy crackdown, Janel Shorthouse writes: A network of anti-vaccination families on Queensland's Sunshine Coast are creating their own social services, including childcare and schooling, in a bid to counter the Federal Government's landmark No Jab No Play policy, implemented in January.
If you have a pre-school child and you happen to live in the Australian states of New South Wales or Victoria and unless your child is up to date with the national vaccination schedule, they are unable to attend child care services such as long day care, preschool/kindergarten, family day care and occasional care. While in the sunny state of Queensland the No Jab No Play policy allows for early childhood education and care services to cancel or refuse the enrolment of an unvaccinated child. In Western and South Australia, Tasmania, and the Territories, no such vaccination policy applies to child care services.
Such is the state of our punitive vaccination laws in Australia which also include loss of family benefits/rebates and family tax benefits for failure to comply with our strict vaccination schedule. It's no wonder that Allona Lahn's network is growing stronger and at present, numbers 800 members.
"We've been forced out of the mainstream," Ms Lahn told Shorthouse for the ABC. She explained that they have established the community network to protect themselves and provide support for the increasing numbers of people who choose not to vaccinate their children and find themselves fearful and isolated.
"The policy and crackdown targets us, our beliefs and discriminates against our families, our children," she said. And so, the network have organized their own childcare and are in the process of setting up homeschooling. They have also turned away from mainstream medical services choosing to use health practitioners from the wider anti-vaccination networks.
As more vaccines are rapidly added to the vaccination schedule it is vital that we understand what is happening to natural immunity.
In Vaccination Illusion: How vaccination compromises our natural immunity and what we can do to regain our health, Tetyana Obukhanych, Ph.D. discusses how,
"Vaccination does not lead to permanent immunity."She explains how before the practice of vaccination,
"Infants were protected from these diseases by maternal immunity, whereas adults were protected by their own life-long immunity, which they had acquired in the childhood. The use of vaccines changed this."Before the measles vaccine was introduced into the U.S in 1963, the majority of children were naturally immune to the infection by the age of 15. By then, most children had experienced a case of measles and recovered. Then when the females grew up and had their babies, they were able to pass on this natural immunity via the placenta and through breast milk. This maternal protection lasts 6 months but is extended by breast-feeding hereby lessening the mortality associated with very young infants getting the measles infection.
Nature is wonderful! But what have we done?
Now that mothers are vaccinated with the MMR (measles, mumps and rubella) vaccine, they no longer pass this valuable natural immunity and protection on to their babies. This not only applies to measles but to other childhood infections such as mumps and chicken pox. Take the case of chicken pox, a mild infection. Before children were routinely given the chicken pox vaccine, immunity among adults was regularly reinforced by the young around them who had the natural disease. In this way, elderly people, often susceptible to shingles, were protected from the painful and debilitating disease. This naturally acquired immunity is disappearing now that children are vaccinated for these mild childhood infections and everything else - even against influenza.
This is tragic!
As Tetyana Obukhanych, Ph.D states:
"Mass vaccination undermines maternal immunity."How can we not see this as a tragedy? The situation is really grave and benefits no-one but those who profit from the vaccine industry. Vaccination has only been around for over 200 years. It is time to admit the mistake that it is.
