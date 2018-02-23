If the Illuminati is real, it's got to be the least secret secret society in the universe. It's so bad at keeping itself hidden that its existence is proclaimed all over the internet by people whose investigative toolkit consists entirely of Google and a lively imagination.The most recent would-be whistleblower, however, is far from your usual ex-sports commentator. Paul Hellyer, a former Canadian minister of defence, has blamed the Illuminati for suppressing technology brought to Earth by aliens that could end our reliance on fossil fuels.Why the possessors of such fantastic kit should prefer to cash in on the extraction of still abundant oil rather than on their incredible, exclusive alternative is mysterious. But since the whole point about secret all-powerful elites is that they are mysterious, maybe that's to be expected. Perhaps the Illuminati is like that other great mystery, quantum theory: if you think you understand it, you don't.If our ancestors had failed to notice that crops left to dry tended to die, they too would have expired through starvation. But if they thought they had noticed that sacrificing a goat increased the likelihood of rain, then at worst they wasted the odd bit of meat.But adopting what the US philosopher Daniel Dennett calls the "intentional stance" can be helpful even when we know that there is no conscious intention at all. Thinking of plants as "wanting" sunlight or "trying" to flower, for example, is an easy way of understanding their behaviour.When these basic human cognitive mechanisms create problems we label them as pathologies., such as the face of Jesus in a cream cracker or the date of the apocalypse in Donald Trump's social security number. However, from a strictly rational point of view, these mechanisms are always defective.Furthermore, the causes of our overuse of these basic cognitive mechanisms are often completely understandable desires rather than pathological defects. The world is confusing and complex. Almost all of us try to tidy it up, which is why there are disciplines such as social science, economics and international relations. All require the time, intelligence or education that most of us lack. Little wonder that we often resort to quicker, dirtier ways of making the world comprehensible.Rather than just dismissing Hellyer and his ilk, we would do better to see how much of our thinking displays the same weaknesses. In many circles, it is a sign of intelligence, not eccentricity, to attribute ultimate power to "a secret cabal that's actually running the world", as Hellyer put it. As long, that is, as the cabal is the global financial elite, the military-industrial complex, big pharma or agribusiness.I'm not saying that these ideas are on the same level of nuttiness as the Illuminati. Indeed, it's the differences that blind us to the similarities.The wrong moral to draw from this would be that anyone who sees hidden power being influenced is crazy. Rather, we should see the Hellyers of this world as the price we pay for being willing to question the manifest order and to expose the secretive interest groups who seek to manipulate the world for their own benefit.---Julian Baggini is a British philosopher