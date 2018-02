"I have no explanation for it,

The secret to living long into ripe old age has been heavily debated for quite some time.Eating a healthier diet, regularly practising yoga in a peaceful park, visiting exotic hot springs to cleanse your body... people have tried all sorts of things to ensure longevity.However, a study has discovered that the key to reaching past the age of 90 could all come down to drinking a couple of glasses of alcohol a night and putting on a few extra pounds.Dr Claudia Kawas, a specialist in neurology from the University of California, spoke at the American Association for the Advancement of Science annual conference in Austin, Texas about research that she has carried out for the past 15 years.She and her team began The 90+ Study in order to investigate the reasons why some people reach the age of 90 and beyond and others don't.The researcherss, examining how their daily habits affect their health.They discovered thatFurthermore,Regular exercise and spending time practising a hobby were also associated with living for longer.For some people, living past the age of 90 and maintaining a healthier overall wellbeing in old age could be related to their genetic makeup.Scientists from the Northwestern University in Chicago have carried out a study exploring the memory of people who are more than 80 years old.The team noted that the individuals classified as- a term coined by neurologist Marsel Mesulam to categorise people whose memory and attention span reflects that of someone far younger -, which could in turn help a person retain their memory for longer.Some of the "superagers" even had more Von Economo neurons in their brains than people in their 20s.