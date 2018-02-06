© ITV



A man who claims he lost his virginity to an alien at the age of 17 shares some very interesting details of his 'close encounters' on Monday's episode of This Morning. Speaking to co-host Phillip Schofield and Holly Willougby,The man, who is 74-years-old, and lives in New York spoke to the ITV hosts via a live video link - and it is safe to say that Holly and Phil's emotions showed on their faces.He claims he was in a woodland near the farm where he grew up when Crescent approached him and they had sex in the woods. 'I think she wears a wig I'm not really sure, big black eyes and long black fingernails,' he said. Phil asked: 'Why do you think an alien would wear a wig?' David believes that the aliens wear the wigs for 'aesthetic reasons'.Holly, who seemed very sceptical of David's claims, wondered why he has not had any photographic evidence after decades of alien encounters. 'Why not take a photo and then it's proof?' she demanded to which David replied that he may try so next time. Of course, viewers were not sold on David's story with many amazed at how Holly and Phil managed not to laugh during the interview. Phil's face is a picture, to say the least.