meteor fireball southern spain January 29 2018
This amazing fireball, brighter than the Moon, was recorded over the South of Spain on 29 Jan. 2018, at 6:47 local time (5:47 UT). The event began at an altitude of 101 km over the province of Jaen, and ended at a height of about 41 km over the province of Albacete. According to the preliminary analysis performed by Prof. Jose M. Madiedo, the event was produced by a rock from an asteroid.