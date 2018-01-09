Ilnaz Shaykhraziev said:
'I saw the flash, while in Menzelinsk. There was also the sound of an explosion and then a vibration, I felt it.'Another witness, Denis Rozenfeld, said:
'A meteor burned out, not reaching the lower layers of the atmosphere. Before this it exploded and split into many small pieces. That is why there was such a sound, which came to us in a few seconds. It's a funny coincidence that such a rare phenomenon for our region has happened right on Christmas.'An astronomer from Kazan Federal University agreed with this assessment. Dr Sergey Golovkin, of the university's Physics Institute said:
'This was a bolide that burnt in the dense layers of the atmosphere which is why it was seen over such a big territory. We didn't register the flash because there was strong blizzard on this night.'
Yuri Nefefyev, director of the Engelhardt Astronomical Observatory, offered another explanation, claiming the origin was atmospheric electricity, saying that this is still something not properly explained by science. He stated:
'There are a huge number of effects linked to atmospheric electricity, many of which are not properly studied because of how rarely they occur,'The 'electrical' nature of meteors (also comets and asteroids) and much more are explained in the book Earth Changes and the Human Cosmic Connection by Pierre Lescaudron and Laura Knight-Jadczyk.
In the past week there have been reports of meteor fireballs from around the world, including: United States, Canada and the UK.
As well as visible celestial bodies, it is probable that space rock fragments are also exploding in the atmosphere. See also: BOOM! Mysterious blasts rattling the skies are on the increase around the world - UPDATE at least 64 documented events (VIDEO)
These are some related articles from the past month:
- Mysterious house-shaking booms rattle Fannin County, Georgia
- Mystery boom shakes Michigan village blamed on 'frost quake'
- Mysterious boom rattles windows in Caledonia, Mississippi
- Another unexplained boom heard in Alabama (Update)
- Unexplained loud 'booms' rattling houses bewilder southern Arizonians
- Two large meteor fireballs blaze over southern England, dozens of people report hearing a deafening boom (UPDATE)
- Loud, house-shaking boom heard in northern Illinois