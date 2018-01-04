© Melanie Boe

We're getting several reports of people seeing a bright flash in the sky, and it sparked our interest here at Valley News Live as well.Our Chief Meteorologist Hutch Johnson says that this is the peak time of the year for the Quadrantid meteor shower, and he believes that could be behind the mysterious flash.We've attached a couple of videos that viewers have sent in, but feel free to share your pictures or videos of your experience. Just send them to our Facebook page or our website through the link attached to this story.