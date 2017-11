© Ben Flanagan/al.com

Another unexplained loud boom was heard over the Birmingham area Sunday morning, the latest in a series that has defied explanation.. The agency said it had "no information on the cause at this time." In recent weeks, the booming noise has been heard in Arab, Oxford, Anniston, Hayden, Kimberly, Center Point, Jasper, Gardendale and other areas. The National Weather Service has been unable to pin down a cause, but has said it does not appear that earthquakes are involved.Meanwhile, Spann's Twitter feed has become a clearinghouse for reports from people interested in the phenomenon.