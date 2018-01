© Mohamed Abd El Ghany / Reuters

A huge void discovered inside the Great Pyramid of Giza in Egypt late last year may hold an iron throne carved from meteorites, according to new analysis of ancient religious texts.Giulio Magli, Director of the Department of Mathematics and Professor of Archaeoastronomy at the Politecnico di Milano, studied the Pyramid Texts, religious writings carved into pyramid walls around 2400 BC.Magli says in his paper.Explaining the structure of the pyramid, Magli states that before arriving at the funerary chamber there is a gallery.he explains in a statement So what was this room used for? Magli offers a possible interpretation that falls in line with existing knowledge on Egyptian funerary religion as documented in the Pyramid texts:Within the Pyramid there are four narrow shafts which Magli suggests represent said 'gates of the sky', adding:According to the textual analysis, Cheops' throne may be similar to that of his mother, Queen Hetepheres, but instead of gold it would be coated with meteoritic iron sheets.It is believed ancient Egypt attributed great value to meteoritic iron for the production of ornamental or ceremonial objects.Magli admits that his proposal is still just a theory, but says it's one worth further exploration, suggesting a fresh investigation of the pyramid's north shaft to determine if it does indeed lead into the newly-discovered chamber.