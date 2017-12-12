2017 has been another year full of surprises. The world keeps changing, and us all with it. This year could be described as a year of madness (both in the weather and on the sociopolitical stage), more division and polarization.
Just like last year, people seem to be making a choice, for better or for worse. Some are aligning themselves with the increasingly blatant lies peddled by the mainstream media and the pathological governments of our world, and some have taken a stand against those lies and are reaching a point where they finally see that there is something terribly wrong with the version of reality with which they are presented.
More than minorities vs. majorities of all kinds, that is perhaps the biggest division: the choice between aligning oneself with lies or truth, and being prepared to do the work necessary to be able to identify the difference. We think that many of our readers have naturally chosen to 'take the high road', and we hope that that knowledge will always protect you.
Surprisingly, one of the most unexpected events this year was that, in spite of the persistent anti-Russian propaganda coming out of Washington, London and Brussels, many people were able to see through it and recognize the valuable contribution Russia is making to the world. The epic failure of the warmongers in Syria as a result of Russia's phenomenal efforts was likely a turning point that helped expose the blatant lies of the global 'Deep State' to a mainstream audience.
We should also tell you that those of us here at SOTT who daily monitor the news in order to bring together the most complete picture of the State of the Planet often find it difficult to keep going in the face of the forces arranged against all people of good will. We are painfully aware of the struggle that must take place in order to right the wrongs and set things back on a positive footing; we are also aware that it will have to be a decision of the masses, not just 10% or 20% or 48% of the people. That is why it is so important to continue sharing knowledge.
As conditions across all spheres of life continue to degrade, there will inevitably be more pain and suffering. With that, there will be more and more people who, having believed that the chaos would never enter their lives, find that this is not the case: chaos seems to be emerging into our reality everywhere; and that makes it ever more important that we continue to keep the lighthouse lit for as long as we can.
Saying goodbye to the year 2017, we'd like to tell you a little bit about our accomplishments, since you may not be aware of some of them. We have reason to be proud of our stamina and perseverance, and much more reason to be thankful for you, our readers and supporters, who make it all possible. Because, frankly, if we did not receive so many messages of thanks and support, we would have no hope either! There is always much more we can do, but this year, just as we thought our plates were too full, thanks to our readers' support, and the impetus from many new volunteers around the world, we did even more!
Our Sunday radio show dealing with current affairs and our Friday 'Health and Wellness Show" continued to grow in popularity with listeners from all over the world tuning in and participating in the discussion. Our own in-house radio channel now has a chat room, so that apart from finding all our live and archived shows, you can also interact with other readers and listeners. If you haven't tuned in yet, you're missing out! In other languages, our Spanish and German radio shows have been reaching ever-larger audiences as well.
Some of our content that 'went viral' in 2017 is:
As promised last year, several other improvements were also made on SOTT this year, including:
- Improved Reader Comment system with WYSIWYG editor, Preview feature, smileys, basic formatting, MicroComments, and more!
- New WYSIWYG editor for the chat client on the SOTT Radio Network with formatting, smileys, emoji support, and more!
- Shareable "Search URLs" that let you link to specific search results from SOTT's search engine
- Better spam protection (yeah, those spam comments are very annoying...)
- Many under-the-hood improvements for more speed, of course!
Over the years, we've held fund-raisers for specific goals, and the response has always been gratifying; obviously, many people do appreciate our work. YOUR contributions - whether as direct donations or product purchases - keep us up and running on a daily basis and we are immensely thankful to all. What you have helped us accomplish over the past fourteen years is amazing. Thanks to you, SOTT hit a record 6.5 million unique visitors a month in the summer.
Together, we are making a difference!
Nevertheless, we aren't sitting still...
In 2018, we'll be launching several changes to SOTT.net that will give you:
- More original SOTT articles
- More original SOTT videos
- More of the great analysis of currents events that you've come to expect
- A renewed focus on social media to help you spread the word
All of this highlights how important YOUR SUPPORT is, especially in the face of a tanking economy. The Fight Against Lies goes on and we very much need your help to keep the lighthouse going until we reach that point where knowledge and awareness goes exponential, at which point, that Happy New Year we all hope for might become a real possibility. This is why your help now is more important than ever.
And so, before the end of the fiscal year, we would just like to remind you that if you have extra income this year, donating to SOTT, a program of Quantum Future Group, Inc., a U.S. non-profit organization, is tax-deductible in the US.
Make your (tax-deductible in the US) donation today.
The SOTT Calendar 2018
Thanks to the creative talents of SOTT.net editors Maja Rasic and Jörg Klingenbach, we are excited to announce a new, unique 2018 SOTT.net desk calendar, which features a selection of inspiring quotes to keep you motivated throughout the coming year.
Check it out!
Thank you from the bottom of our hearts, dear readers, and let's keep shining the light for as long as we can!
Merry Christmas and a very Happy New Year to all. May 2018 bring you all good health, much love and even more knowledge. Onwards and upwards!