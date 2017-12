© Carlos Barria / Reuters

Amid persistent claims the Obama administration eavesdropped on members of Trump's transition team and leaked General Michael Flynn's name to the media, tough new restrictions are on the horizon. The Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats saidThe new procedures willCoats wrote to Congress. Considering the ongoing probe by Special Counsel Robert Mueller against former and present members of the Trump administration,That's because behind the ongoing drama known as 'Russiagate' - which is becoming less a story of 'collusion' between Trump and Russia, and more a tale of Republican vs. Democrat intrigue -In early January, just before Trump was inaugurated, the Obama administration "eviscerated" the limits on sharing raw NSA intelligence with other federal agencies, including the FBI and the CIA. Within days, the Washington Post published a report thatIt is widely assumed that the NSA recorded Flynn's conversation,The question is not an idle one, considering thatBack in March, Trump went on a Twitter spree,"With respect to the president's tweets about alleged wiretapping directed at him by the prior administration, I have no information that supports those tweets and we have looked carefully inside the FBI," Comey said However, when it became known that officials got warrants to surveil Paul Manafort - Trump's former campaign chairman who has also been dragged into the 'Russiagate' scandal - before and after the 2016 election under the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA), conservative news outlets argued itConducting surveillance on American citizens is considered so sensitive that their names are supposed to remain concealed or "masked" - even inside the government - to protect their privacy."Nobody wants our intel agencies to be used like the Stasi in East Germany; the secret police spying on its own citizens for political purposes," wrote Sharyl Attkisson in an opinion piece for The Hill. "The prospect of our own NSA, CIA and FBI becoming politically weaponized has been shrouded by untruths, accusations and justifications."Whatever the case may be, the move by National Intelligence to regulate 'unmasking' will be used by the Trump administration to bolster its claim of impropriety by the Obama administration during the transitional period. The war of words surrounding 'Russiagate' promises to continue.