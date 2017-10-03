© Paul-Louis Leger / Agence France-Presse



The Islamic State terrorist group has claimed responsibility for the Marseille knife attack which left two women dead, Reuters reports, citing the IS affiliated Amaq news agency.The Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL) terrorist group has claimed responsibility for the deadly knife attack which left two women dead at a train station in Marseille Sunday. The message, via its propaganda channel, allegedly says the attack was staged in retaliation against the US-led Coalition countries which are fighting against the terrorist group in Syria and Iraq.The victims of Sunday's attack, aged 17 and 20, suffered horrific injuries during the assault. One had her throat slit while the other was stabbed in her stomach.The assailant was shot dead by French soldiers patrolling the Saint-Charles train station in Marseille. Aged between 25 and 30, the attacker was reportedly known to police for common criminal offenses. However, there's still no confirmation of his identity.