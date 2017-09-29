© Arnd Wiegman/Reuters

The High Court in Catalonia has ordered US tech giant Google to remove an application which provided information on where and how to vote in Sunday's referendum on the region's independence from Spain.The local authorities in Catalonia reiterated on Friday that the vote will go ahead as scheduled on Sunday, despite strong opposition from Madrid.Spanish authorities have been actively working to prevent the vote as thousands of additional police were deployed to the region, with orders to take control of the voting booths.Earlier this week, the organization managing the registration of domains ending in .cat was raided by the police.The .cat Foundation was forced to block websites with information about the referendum in accordance to a court warrant issued serval days earlier.