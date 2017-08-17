Van Mows Down People on Barcelona's Ramblas: 13 confirmed dead, dozens injured - UPDATES
UK Guardian
Thu, 17 Aug 2017 18:31 UTC
Catalonia's TV3 reported that 13 people had died and dozens were injured, but these numbers have not been confirmed by Spanish authorities. Catalan police have so far confirmed one death and said 32 people have been injured, 10 of them seriously.
Spanish police, who are treating the incident as a terrorist attack, said the "massive crash" happened on Las Ramblas in an area of the city popular with tourists.
This is the latest terrorist attack using a vehicle in Europe, following similar atrocities in Nice, Berlin and London that have claimed more than 100 lives in total.
Television pictures showed a crashed van stopped on top of a Joan Míro mosaic halfway down Las Ramblas. It reportedly entered the wide boulevard where it meets the Plaça de Catalunya, then drove towards the port area, meaning it would have covered more than 500 metres.
Spanish media reported that the Guardia Civil have identified the suspect thought to have hired the white Fiat van used in the attack. According to those reports, he is understood to be from north Africa but to possess a NIE, the identity document issued to foreigners who are resident in Spain.
There were separate reports that a suspect had been arrested, but it was not clear whether this referred to the same person.
A second van linked to the attack - assumed to have been used as getaway car - has been found in the small town of Vic in Catalonia.
The prime minister, Mariano Rajoy, cancelled his holiday in Galicia, north-west Spain, to return to Madrid. The Catalan president, Carles Puigdemont, and the mayor of Barcelona, Ada Colau, also cancelled their holidays and were returning to the city. The Catalan vice-president, Oriol Junqueras, said the regional government would hold an urgent meeting.
Puigdemont has called for "maximum caution" in the wake of the attack. He added that "all the attention" should be on the victims of the attack.
According to early reports, the vehicle sped down the centre of the 1km-long road, which is usually packed with people, until it hit a newspaper kiosk and stopped.
Witnesses spoke of panic and seeing people covered in blood. Several pushchairs could be seen abandoned at the side of the street.
Lourdes Porcar told TV3 she saw the van running people over. "It was going very fast, without caring about who was in its way," she said.
TV3 said police sources had confirmed to it that one armed man was holed up in a Turkish restaurant near Las Ramblas and the Boqueria market.
But Catalan police said reports of gunfire in the Corte Inglés department store were untrue. They were advising people to follow official sources for updates.
Metro stations and shops close to site of the crash were closed.
The spokeswoman for a chain of 10 restaurants in the area said that about 600 people were stuck inside their establishments waiting for permission from the police to leave.
The Spanish newspaper El País, citing police sources, said the driver of the vehicle fled on foot.
Catalan emergency services said people should stay away from the area around Plaça de Catalunya. Police have also asked people to communicate via social media and messaging instead of phone calls, as mobile telephone coverage is saturated.
Comment: Coming just a few weeks before Catalonia's referendum, this event will surely be used by Spanish authorities to argue for a 'No' vote. After all, if this kind of attack can happen in the heart of Catalonia, surely Catalonians are safer, and therefore better off, in the bosom of the Spanish state.
Coming just a few days after the 'car attack' in Charlottesville in the US, it is also a 'timely' reminder to the people of Western nations that the world is a very dangerous and threatening place, and all right-thinking people should place their trust and faith in the protective power of their respective states.
Update 1
The first footage of the crash scene has made it online. An eyewitness told RT:
"I saw bunch of people running and screaming," said Sissing, on holiday in Spain from the UK. "The van was speeding through under the trees in the pedestrian area. The van was going - I don't know - at 80 to 100kmh. It was really fast. It was knocking people down - maybe 10 or 15 people. Then the van stopped, and it was pretty badly damaged when I saw it. There were hundreds of people there. Then accelerated again, and kept on going. I saw at least 10 people on the ground, some receiving treatment."RT journalist Daniel Chalyan was on the scene:
"There was panic. People were running everywhere down the wrong side of the street. No one knew what had actually happened - people said that someone had planted a bomb," Chalyan said. "Police ordered us to hide. I am in a clothing store with two owners, and six customers. The windows are shuttered, we are on lockdown and still can't get out, though the situation outside is getting calmer."Police reportedly have one suspect in custody in connection with a terrorism charge. Spanish media are circulating a photo and name (Driss Oukabir) alleged to be of a suspect.
And now, on cue: ISIS has claimed responsibility, via its Amaq "news agency".
Update 2
A Spanish news station reports that, surprise surprise, a passport was conveniently found inside the van used in the attack. Also, the CIA reportedly warned the Catalan police of a possible van ramming attack a few months ago. The more news that comes out, the more this begins to look like state-sponsored terror.
Update 3
Driss Oukabir has handed himself in to police, claiming that his identity stolen and that he had nothing to do with the attack.
The driver of the van remains at large. Police just say 'he ran off on foot...'
Reader Comments
its about time to start outlawing vans and cars. they are dangerous weapons of terrorists!!
Maaaaaan!!! I'll be there this time next week...
WHHHHHHY SPAIN!!!!!
LonSabbatical what question!!
LonSabbatical Maybe you're getting a better idea of the type of individuals 'under' whom we all live.
What immediately makes this a subject of suspicion is that the authorities say they found the passport of an attacker just left in the van. This utterly unbelievable. In incident after incident, around the world, always, always, 'they find a passport'. You'd think this sort of stagery would wear itself out after a while.
I was at work late today.. a colleague of mine is muslim. He was saying how it has been awhile since the islamic boogeyman was back in the center of the public mind.
WHY SPAIN THOUGH!
Also I hear the residents of Barcelona don't want tourists anymore!!!! WHYYYY!
The Catalan police were "warned of a possible van ramming attack a few months ago". Must have been another classified document leaked from the deep-state...., so to cover that up, they planted a passport for MSM to concentrate coverage towards those evil state sponsored ISIS. Thus making it more believable for all of fake news "bobble head" followers.
Yes indeed, its getting worn out..., ya think they would come up with something else by now.
I don't know if anyone has gotten together a data base of all these "attacks". Major cities throughout the world.
It seems....What one could call it "convenient" for arousing public opinion, more call for the "government" to do something to protect the public.
And also it seems to me it occurs at a juncture in the political system of a country the "vote" the voice of the people.
I am reminded of the clip from the move 1984
[Link]
So strike terror in the heart of the ordinary person, just going about there daily drudge that is life nowadays. On a tourist visit to view the seat of power of there government in the country they live.
Seems to me these incidents occur in major cities, where the business of politics the economics and decisions of power of the nation are carried out.
Will we see theses areas as no go areas for the ordinary citizen in the future. I wonder.
