© Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
The executive director of CAIR, the nation's largest Muslim civil rights organization, called for cities and states to scrub all Confederate references in light of the white supremacist terror attack in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Nihad Awad, national executive director at the Council on American-Islamic Relations, or CAIR, told the Daily Caller on Monday that doing so would be a "fitting response" to the deadly domestic terror attack that took place over the weekend in Charlottesville, Virginia.

In that attack, James Fields, an alleged white supremacist, plowed over a group of people on a pedestrian walkway in downtown Charlottesville, killing one woman, 32-year-old Heather Heyer, and injuring 19 others.

White supremacists showed up in Charlottesville to protest the removal of a statue of Robert E. Lee, a Confederate general.

The Charlottesville attack led a number of cities and towns to announce the removal of other Confederate statues. One of those cities was Lexington, Kentucky, whose mayor announced that the attack "accelerated" his plan to ask a local board to relocate two Confederate statues.

Other cities, such as Gainesville, Florida, and Baltimore also announced plans to remove Confederate statues just since Saturday.

Maryland Democratic House Speaker Michael Busch also voiced support Monday to remove a Confederate statue from the front lawn of the Maryland statehouse in Annapolis.

"It's the appropriate time to remove it," Busch said, according to the Baltimore Sun.

Busch said that leaving the statue up "would send a message that we condone what took place, that slavery is all right."

The call to remove every Confederate reference in the country came around the same time that vandals in Durham, North Carolina, toppled a Confederate statue, CNN reported.

Now, after these cities and states indicated that Confederate statues should come down, CAIR is taking it one step further.

Awad told the Daily Caller that the Muslim civil rights organization wants to scrub every last Confederate reference.

"A fitting response to the deadly terror attack on anti-racist protesters in Charlottesville would be for officials in states and cities nationwide to immediately announce that every street, every school, every flag and every public memorial honoring those who took up arms in defense of white supremacy and slavery will be removed or have its name changed to instead honor those who fought for civil rights," Awad said.

The CAIR executive director said that doing so "would be a small step forward in turning the page on the darkest period in our nation's history."