Left inflames tensions further, Muslim civil rights org calls for removal of ALL Confederate references throughout USA
Jon Street
The Blaze
Tue, 15 Aug 2017 17:27 UTC
Nihad Awad, national executive director at the Council on American-Islamic Relations, or CAIR, told the Daily Caller on Monday that doing so would be a "fitting response" to the deadly domestic terror attack that took place over the weekend in Charlottesville, Virginia.
In that attack, James Fields, an alleged white supremacist, plowed over a group of people on a pedestrian walkway in downtown Charlottesville, killing one woman, 32-year-old Heather Heyer, and injuring 19 others.
White supremacists showed up in Charlottesville to protest the removal of a statue of Robert E. Lee, a Confederate general.
The Charlottesville attack led a number of cities and towns to announce the removal of other Confederate statues. One of those cities was Lexington, Kentucky, whose mayor announced that the attack "accelerated" his plan to ask a local board to relocate two Confederate statues.
Other cities, such as Gainesville, Florida, and Baltimore also announced plans to remove Confederate statues just since Saturday.
Maryland Democratic House Speaker Michael Busch also voiced support Monday to remove a Confederate statue from the front lawn of the Maryland statehouse in Annapolis.
"It's the appropriate time to remove it," Busch said, according to the Baltimore Sun.
Busch said that leaving the statue up "would send a message that we condone what took place, that slavery is all right."
The call to remove every Confederate reference in the country came around the same time that vandals in Durham, North Carolina, toppled a Confederate statue, CNN reported.
Now, after these cities and states indicated that Confederate statues should come down, CAIR is taking it one step further.
Awad told the Daily Caller that the Muslim civil rights organization wants to scrub every last Confederate reference.
"A fitting response to the deadly terror attack on anti-racist protesters in Charlottesville would be for officials in states and cities nationwide to immediately announce that every street, every school, every flag and every public memorial honoring those who took up arms in defense of white supremacy and slavery will be removed or have its name changed to instead honor those who fought for civil rights," Awad said.
The CAIR executive director said that doing so "would be a small step forward in turning the page on the darkest period in our nation's history."
Comment: It doesn't sound like the left is looking for peaceful resolution to the building tensions in the US, instead they're pouring gasoline onto a nasty fire.
Reader Comments
You ask the left to calm down because the right are prone to violence and they own guns and are part of militias and have no qualms going around dishing out violence... you ask the left to secede due to the threat of violence. As if the left would secede... really? Gasoline? As if... the right has to accept that hate is not permissible anymore.
America needs to come to terms with its own history and culture of hate...
In this issue... I'm with the left. I think they are right.
LonSabbatical There's an environment of wild hysteria being driven by the left. Anger, frustrations and suffering is being directed into hate, and it's unlikely to just be stamped out, especially by using the current climate as a tool. Just a glance at history should indicate the sort of horrific outcome that is on the horizon.
LonSabbatical . The civil war was not about slavery, but states rights. The leftists, blacks and ANTIFA attacked the whites who had a permit to march. The ratlike fools had no permit themselves, so they were the unlawfully assembled terrorists. They attacked and hurt people and panicked the car driver by hitting his car with ball bats, they accidentally brought to their masked 'protest' of whites having the right to assemble and free speech.
Shane She lost.........
Shane I think you are right that the left on the whole, especially when it comes to business (neo liberalism) and other issues on foreign policy are being driven by wild hysteria... to be honest though, in those issues the right didn't do much better. We had neo conservatism with Bush which led to Iraq and the current middle east chaos.. with the right, we also have huge economic inequalities as they don't believe in social policies... Russia is a perfect example... on the home front, a lot of Russians are poor... yes you have rich and middle class ones, but a huge majority are simply poor. Also, the men are prone to alcoholism and the rate of broken homes and divorces in Russia is astronomical... not to mention hyper masculinity which leads to unnecessary suppression of a lot of men's more compassionate sides. Don't believe me? Just read online... check out russia beyond Putin. Look at the issues affecting the local russian family. Sott doesn't care though as to it, Russia is all about its foreign policy... who cares about anything else pertaining to russia? Broken homes? Nyeht... male violence? Nyeht... poverty? Nyeht...
Anyways I digress...
The left are bad on some issues... but not all. The right are bad on some... but not all.
Sott is taking the stance that the right are angelic and the left the devil's spawn.... that's black/white thinking there.
Some of the editors have said that we live in a period of extremes... but to be honest, Sott is taking an extreme stance without explanation.
Case in point. The confederate flag issue... in the public perception, it's a nazi symbol yet sott is here defending it left right and centre... citing reasons to do with freedom of speech or preserving history which of course is a load of bollocks. History gets suppressed in so much... e.g. nazi history. You won't see sott defending the rights of neo nazis in Germany. Why? Because it knows it'll definitely be on the wrong side of the fence. Yet it's more than happy defending confederacy citing some bs reasons.
I believe the reasons are as you put it but no... you won't see the sott editorial note citing that. Instead they'll be citing bs on these issues.
Just my take. Freedom of speech after all.
Philadelphian a lot of those antifa people are white.... white on white in this incident. No racism involved! Only racism was from the neo nazis.
After tearing down statues we should also tear down old plantation style buildings, or anything else built in the era, and then have a good old-fashioned book burning, starting with history books and finishing with Huckleberry Finn. Actually, many US founding fathers had slaves as well, so we should probably tear down all of the monuments of any historical figures just to be safe. I mean, while we're at it, the Washington monument looks phallic and probably is meant specifically to oppress women, so that definitely has to come down as well. And let's not forget the paintings hanging in museums or public buildings of any public figures who may have any sort of questionable past; those definitely have to go... Hmmm... pictures on the internet could be offensive, wikipedia articles about Lee should come down as well. There should be no mention that he did anything positive. On the other hand, there aren't enough Truman statues. Maybe we could get one erected in every city with him decimating Japan in the background. Oooh, or maybe Hillary skipping through the park with McCain. We could name a warship after her. That'd be nice. That's all good stuff. Lee was bad though. As long as you win the war, the other side is always bad. Just rename the southern states after Grant or other Northern military heroes. That'll teach 'em. And according to Wikipedia Charlottesville was named after a British queen. That simply won't do. We'll need to rename that city. I'm sure there's more but that ought to be a good start.
slbeaudry you raise good points as to where the line should be drawn! That could make for an interesting course at a higher education learning institute. How to determine where the line should? What factors should be considered and ignored? Why?
For the time being... I'd say that the voices of the victims... historical as they may be should be top of the agenda. Whatever they decide should go. Why? Because they lost the most and it matters the most to then?
As to the neo nazis... their rights? I don't know.. I don't think like they do and so can't hope to represent them. I guess... as they would say... " f*ck em all".
Just more of the agenda to start a un-civil war. Ain't gonna happen, but it may trigger another lil ole Soros style riot.
Illusionoffreedom They won't stop until we beg them to declare martial law so the PTB can restore order and 'protect' us. Meanwhile, the left just fans the flames because they're too busy over-reacting to everything. I'm pretty sure this whole thing started out over bathrooms so I blame Obomber.
Actually its amusing. So racist thing is not really panning out as they wanted, so now they will pit the muslims against the southerners. They coulden't very well do the black vs muslim thing, that don't work...
Muslim groups might want to take care when pointing fingers.
