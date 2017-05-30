Society's Child
Tens of thousands of migrants attempting to reach Europe daily - 54 drowned in Mediterranean last week alone
RT
Tue, 30 May 2017 20:08 UTC
Some 34 migrants were travelling off the Spanish coast on Sunday when the overloaded vessel's engine appeared to burst into flames.
Footage, shot by the Portuguese Air Force, shows the passengers - most of whom are wearing life jackets - jumping into the sea to escape the flames.
Air force personnel, currently surveilling maritime areas with the European border and coast agency Frontex, threw the group a life raft and alerted Spanish coastguards.
Tomas Garcia, a Spanish coast guard manager with 24 years experience, said the rescue operation was "one of the most complex" his team has undertaken, adding that it was a "miracle" no lives were lost in the incident.
Nearly 10,000 migrants have been rescued off the coasts of Italy and Libya in the last week. It is thought that at least 54 have drowned.
Out of several large-scale rescue missions in the Mediterranean in recent times, the greatest tragedy occurred on May 24 when 35 migrants, including at least 10 children, drowned when their overloaded vessel struck a wave.
At least 1,400 people have drowned so far this year, mostly due to unworthy sea vessels trying to make it across the sea to Italy, according to UN figures. In the same period, more than 50,000 migrants have reached Italian coasts, most of them through Libya.
Comment: What was it Gaddafi said on a visit to Italy in 2010?...
"Italy needs to convince her European allies to accept this Libyan proposal - five billion euro to Libya to stop illegal immigration. Europe runs the risk of turning black from illegal immigration, it could turn into Africa. We need support from the European Union to stop this army trying to get across from Libya, which is their entry point. At the moment there is a dangerous level of immigration from Africa into Europe and we don't know what will happen.A year later, European leaders went along with the American Hope-and-Change regime in murdering Gaddafi, destroying his country and opening the floodgates.
What will be the reaction of the white Christian Europeans to this mass of hungry, uneducated Africans? We don't know if Europe will remain an advanced and cohesive continent or if it will be destroyed by this barbarian invasion. We have to imagine that this could happen but before it does we need to work together."
Gaddafi's last words as NATO's bombs rained down were: "You're idiots."
You reap - as a famous old book goes - what you sow.
