More than 30 migrants were rescued at sea by coastguard units from Spain and Portugal after their boat erupted into flames in the Mediterranean.Some 34 migrants were travelling off the Spanish coast on Sunday when the overloaded vessel's engine appeared to burst into flames.Footage, shot by the Portuguese Air Force, shows the passengers - most of whom are wearing life jackets - jumping into the sea to escape the flames.Air force personnel, currently surveilling maritime areas with the European border and coast agency Frontex, threw the group a life raft and alerted Spanish coastguards.Tomas Garcia, a Spanish coast guard manager with 24 years experience, said the rescue operation was "one of the most complex" his team has undertaken, adding that it was a "miracle" no lives were lost in the incident.Out of several large-scale rescue missions in the Mediterranean in recent times,, mostly due to unworthy sea vessels trying to make it across the sea to Italy, according to UN figures.