Society's Child
Crowds flee Ariana Grande concert in Manchester following reports of explosion; at least 22 killed and 59 injured - UPDATES
RT
Tue, 23 May 2017 00:07 UTC
A large number of ambulances and police vehicles are at the scene following a number of unconfirmed reports of explosion-like noises. However, no reports of an explosion have yet been officially confirmed.
"Officers are at Manchester Arena following reports of an explosion within the foyer area of the stadium at 10.30pm this evening," British Transport Police said in a statement. "Emergency services are at the scene and we are working to establish more information regarding the explosion and will provide further updates as soon as possible."
Several concert-goers reported hearing loud bangs which some have speculated may have been from the popping of large gas-filled balloons.
The panicked crowd were filmed fleeing the arena following the bangs. Greater Manchester Police responded to the scene, calling it a "serious incident" and has advised people to stay away from the area.
Loud sirens can be heard throughout Manchester and a heavy presence of police and emergency vehicles are in the area.
Concert goers were filmed fleeing the area following what witnesses described as a loud bang.
"We were making our way out and when we were right by the door there was a massive explosion and everybody was screaming," eyewitness Catherine Macfarlane told Reuters.
"It was a huge explosion - you could feel it in your chest. It was chaotic. Everybody was running and screaming and just trying to get out of the area."
Greater Manchester Police confirmed they were responding to reports of an "incident" and advised people to stay away from the precinct.
Manchester Metrolink announced that no services would be running at the nearby Victoria Station due to an "ongoing police incident".
"Emergency services are dealing with an incident near Manchester Victoria, resulting in all lines being closed," National Rail said in a statement. "Trains are currently unable to run to/from Manchester Victoria. Some trains will be canceled throughout or start/terminate at alternative stations."
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
Comment: See also:
- Political Timing of Manchester Terror Attack is Suspicious by Joe Quinn
- Suicide bomber behind Manchester Arena attack that killed 22 people
Manchester University scholar Dr. Hamed El-Said, terrorism expert, says this attack was carefully orchestrated:
"They knew exactly what they were doing. This didn't really happen overnight. They've been preparing for this for a while; this is a very large attack. It wouldn't have happened overnight," El-Said said. "There was definitely some planning because the scale of the attack was much larger than to be done spontaneously," he added.RT has a timeline of the attack with videos here. RT interviews a witness below:
The counter terrorism expert also warned that the attack might mark a move away from gun and knife attacks, such as the lone wolf attack in Westminster in March and those seen in Europe recently. "You have also to understand that this is different to the attacks that have recently been experienced in London, France, and Belgium, where individuals are carrying weapons and going into certain places and attacking and fighting until the end.
"We haven't really seen such a scale in the West in terms of suicide for a while now. I think that is one of the reasons, obviously, because they are always looking for soft targets. It was a very soft target last night, people having a nice time in the largest indoor arena in Manchester," he said.
El-Said pointed out that the attackers "chose their timing very carefully" to coincide with "when people are leaving, going to meet their parents, to pick them up and their parents were coming in. It was a perfect timing for the terrorists."
The suicide bomber has been named as 22-year-old Salman Abedi, but he hasn't been "formally identified" yet, according to Chief Constable Ian Hopkins. US media organizations ignored British police's request to keep silent on Abedi's name for the time being. Abedi was born in Manchester in 1994 to Libyan parents who reportedly fled Gaddafi. Abedi took a train from London to Manchester before the attack.
A 23-year-old man was also arrested today in connection with the attack, and poice have exercised two warrants (in Whalley Range and Fallowfield). Another man was arrested in the Arndale Centre, but isn't believed to be connected to the attack.
The Americans are working "very closely" with the Brits to investigate the attack. US Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats stated the following:
"ISIS has claimed responsibility for the attack in Manchester, although they claim responsibility for virtually every attack," he said in a statement. "We have not verified yet the connection. We spent a significant amount of time discussing threats to our respective homelands. It's a tragic situation that we see all too much of in countries around the world, particularly our allies. Once again, it reminds us that this threat is real, it is not going away and needs significant attention to do everything we can to protect our people from these kinds of attacks," he said.ISIS did claim responsibility, but didn't give any details, so Coats's skepticism is justified at this point.
Some concert-goers are now complaining that security at the event was lax, which seems like a recurring complaint regarding this particular venue.
Predictably, anti-Muslim comments have been pouring in online, along with those coming to British Muslims' defense. President Trump's comment was perhaps the most memorable, and apropos. He simply called ISIS "losers":
Ariana Grande is understandably shaken. She tweeted: "broken. from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words." And as if to confirm the stereotype of idiotic mainstream journalists, CBS contributor David Leavitt made a total fool of himself by mocking the victims and the attack on Twitter. Bad form, Leavitt.
Update: Paul Joseph Watson has a video with eyewitness testimony suggesting that the bomber may not have been acting alone. One concert-goer saw a woman who appeared not to speak English fidgeting, looking anxious, and repeatedly smirking/looking in the direction from where the blast would eventually come.
Reader Comments
Terrible news! Something like this was going to happen in the UK, after the other acts of violence in France, etc.
Apparently, running people over with a car, isn't good enough; they had to go and use a bomb!
I am reading at other sources it was a "nail bomb"? Every one of those young teenagers received a "mind warp" with this very traumatic event! They will be affected by it the rest of their lives. Not to mention what some of them had to see, and endure injuries of their own.
At least 19 dead at this time... so sad, and tragic. Just beginning their lives..and now gone.
This will REALLY get the UK looking for "payback", and/or the elimination of the culprits....
My thoughts and prayers to the United Kingdom, and those suffering and grieving at this time.
Pravdaseeker
Apparently, running people over with a car, isn't good enough; they had to go and use a bomb!
I am reading at other sources it was a "nail bomb"? Every one of those young teenagers received a "mind warp" with this very traumatic event! They will be affected by it the rest of their lives. Not to mention what some of them had to see, and endure injuries of their own.
At least 19 dead at this time... so sad, and tragic. Just beginning their lives..and now gone.
This will REALLY get the UK looking for "payback", and/or the elimination of the culprits....
My thoughts and prayers to the United Kingdom, and those suffering and grieving at this time.
Pravdaseeker
PRAVDASEEKER It is sad. So too are the British bombs that fall on parts of the world that the Brits (and their western allies) have no legal reason for attacking in the first place.
This may or may not be a false flag but this is what war looks like. Just ask the children and parents who suffer daily loss at the hands of British supported regimes and/or 'terrorists'.
This may or may not be a false flag but this is what war looks like. Just ask the children and parents who suffer daily loss at the hands of British supported regimes and/or 'terrorists'.
Baybars Hello Baybars... sadly, what you said is true. It is a war; trying very hard to become a BIG war.
It certainly has divided populations in many nations, affected elections; and riots happen on a regular in several nations.
Many are slated for the 2nd of July in the USA. Although I do believe some of the forces behind the current and forthcoming riots are "wanting" a BIG war...sigh. Deep state types, is what I mean.
I remember at the beginning of this darn war forever stuff... I, and many others stated we were ONLY going to create MORE terrorists by bombing them, and killing wedding parties by accident, etc... And of course, the sad predictions were accurate.
Like most of these terrible killing sprees, they just get worse and worse until a BIG war gets started. Has there EVER been a modern war that was done and dusted quickly? Other than Grenada, or Panama..Faulkland's??
And again, like all the other darn war stuff, the innocent are the ones that seem to take the brunt of it all, while the deed doers go scot free,,..
Pravdaseeker
It certainly has divided populations in many nations, affected elections; and riots happen on a regular in several nations.
Many are slated for the 2nd of July in the USA. Although I do believe some of the forces behind the current and forthcoming riots are "wanting" a BIG war...sigh. Deep state types, is what I mean.
I remember at the beginning of this darn war forever stuff... I, and many others stated we were ONLY going to create MORE terrorists by bombing them, and killing wedding parties by accident, etc... And of course, the sad predictions were accurate.
Like most of these terrible killing sprees, they just get worse and worse until a BIG war gets started. Has there EVER been a modern war that was done and dusted quickly? Other than Grenada, or Panama..Faulkland's??
And again, like all the other darn war stuff, the innocent are the ones that seem to take the brunt of it all, while the deed doers go scot free,,..
Pravdaseeker
PRAVDASEEKER
The uptick in public wailing that resulted in the White Helmets "recycling" child victims was duly noted, the ennui of the response to the Westminster attack was also noted
This is what they want ... every story will have it's
This will REALLY get the UK looking for "payback" ... My thoughts and prayers to the United KingdomI have greater sympathies for the 1000s of civilians that will pay with their lives to fulfil the UK's "payback" ... strictly a numbers game
The uptick in public wailing that resulted in the White Helmets "recycling" child victims was duly noted, the ennui of the response to the Westminster attack was also noted
This is what they want ... every story will have it's
(including an 8-year-old girl)sub clause ... do we really want to continue down that road?
People all surprised like the UK isn't at war with anyone....
score:
1 for T. May
-1 for J. Corbyn
gee, I wonder if it's just a coincidence this is good for the incumbent right winger? (rhetorical question)
1 for T. May
-1 for J. Corbyn
gee, I wonder if it's just a coincidence this is good for the incumbent right winger? (rhetorical question)
Jeremy Corbyn is seen as a pacifist... this will harden the nationalistic fervor which in turn will do wonders to Theresa Mays ratings which has been falling off a cliff recently....
This is a very sad incident but I can't help but think these people died for no other reason than to help Theresa May get elected. I'm still voting Corbyn.
This is a very sad incident but I can't help but think these people died for no other reason than to help Theresa May get elected. I'm still voting Corbyn.
LonSabbatical You saw how they trained France after 10% or less voted Macron in the first round, up to 48% in the second after the massive propaganda 'education campaign' launched in between. We all know Corbyn is basically playing with at least a -40% handicap in upcoming elections; ready to be revised at any hint of a sniff of an upset
Also, this attack has specifically targeted young people at their 'place of worship'.... guess who are the more likely to vote Jeremy.
Ariana Grande is an artist that doesn't appeal to older folks.
Therefore looks like a message to young people.
I expect we'll be hearing some heart wrenching stories from young survivors about how they were just having fun, enjoying the freedom's democracy gives them and western values and how they feel like victims of extremism etc.
Theresa May, may also maybe visit some in hospital get some good photo ops... maybe show her more feminine and motherly side etc including giving some crazy speech with some high sounding words.
Just speculation of course but I imagine her PR people would be thinking along these lines. Wait and see.
Ariana Grande is an artist that doesn't appeal to older folks.
Therefore looks like a message to young people.
I expect we'll be hearing some heart wrenching stories from young survivors about how they were just having fun, enjoying the freedom's democracy gives them and western values and how they feel like victims of extremism etc.
Theresa May, may also maybe visit some in hospital get some good photo ops... maybe show her more feminine and motherly side etc including giving some crazy speech with some high sounding words.
Just speculation of course but I imagine her PR people would be thinking along these lines. Wait and see.
LonSabbatical Why target the voters when you can target their kids or their grandchildren ... far more effective?
Just another variation of depleted uranium cluster bombs .... we're all "ragheads" in the Big Brother's eyes
Just another variation of depleted uranium cluster bombs .... we're all "ragheads" in the Big Brother's eyes
LonSabbatical sadly this was the first thing that went through my head too....what a sad world where such cynicism is merited. Signs of desperation at Tory HQ?
Named as 22-year-old Salman Abedi, but he hasn't been "formally identified" yet ... US media organizations ignored British police's request to keep silent on Abedi's nameThis article was published at 00:007 UTC ... the incident occurred 21:30 UTC
Seems a quick identification plus background briefing on a supposed unknown lone wolf ...
The British police couldn't keep a lid of the name for what, less that 1 hour? ... and told US Media straight away hoping they would not tell anyone else?
Crowds flee Ariana Grande concert in Manchester following reports of explosion; at least 22 killed and 59 injured - UPDATESGreater Manchester Police have confirmed a "number of fatalities" and injuries following a "serious incident" at an arena where an Ariana Grande concert was being held. A large number of...