Greater Manchester Police have confirmed a "number of fatalities" and injuries following a "serious incident" at an arena where an Ariana Grande concert was being held.A large number of ambulances and police vehicles are at the scene following a number of unconfirmed reports of explosion-like noises. However, no reports of an explosion have yet been"Officers are at Manchester Arenaat 10.30pm this evening," British Transport Police said in a statement. "Emergency services are at the scene and we are working to establish more information regarding the explosion and will provide further updates as soon as possible."Several concert-goers reported hearing loud bangs which some have speculated may have been from the popping of large gas-filled balloons.The panicked crowd were filmed fleeing the arena following the bangs. Greater Manchester Police responded to the scene, calling it a "serious incident" and has advised people to stay away from the area.Loud sirens can be heard throughout Manchester and a heavy presence of police and emergency vehicles are in the area.Concert goers were filmed fleeing the area following what witnesses described as a loud bang."We were making our way out andand everybody was screaming," eyewitness Catherine Macfarlane told Reuters.It was chaotic. Everybody was running and screaming and just trying to get out of the area."Greater Manchester Police confirmed they were responding to reports of an "incident" and advised people to stay away from the precinct.Manchester Metrolink announced that no services would be running at the nearby Victoria Station due to an "ongoing police incident"."Emergency services are dealing with an incident near Manchester Victoria, resulting in," National Rail said in a statement. "Trains are currently unable to run to/from Manchester Victoria. Some trains will be canceled throughout or start/terminate at alternative stations."DETAILS TO FOLLOW