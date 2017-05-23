Puppet Masters
Suicide bomber behind Manchester Arena attack that killed 22 people
RT
Tue, 23 May 2017 09:07 UTC
"The attacker, I can confirm, died at the arena. We believe the attacker was carrying an improvised explosive device which he detonated causing this atrocity," Ian Hopkins, chief constable of Manchester police, told a news conference on Tuesday.
"We believe, at this stage, the attack last night was conducted by one man," he said, adding that an investigation is underway to establish if the man was part of a network.
Meanwhile, the death toll has risen to 22 people, including children, the police chief said. Fifty-nine others were injured in the blast.
The police are treating the explosion as a "terrorist incident," Hopkins said.
In light of the attack, Manchester police will deploy additional officers, including armed patrols, to ensure security in the city. Security agencies dispatched more than 400 officers to deal with the emergency last night, police said.
The death toll makes the Manchester bombing the deadliest attack of its kind in the UK since the blast that hit London's transport network in 2005, killing 52 people. Notably, it took place less than three weeks before a British general election scheduled for June 8. All parties taking part in the race have suspended their campaigns until further notice.
UK Prime Minister Theresa May is expected to hold an emergency meeting of the government's crisis body, known as the Cobra committee, after 9am on Tuesday. The investigation into the suicide attack will involve police counter-terrorism units, as well as the MI5, Britain's domestic security service.
Comment: Two weeks before a general election where the 'strong and stable' Conservative establishment party are losing ground to the 'weak' and populist Labour party, a terror attack happens. We do hope that everyone is finally coming to a clear understanding of what the point of these terror attacks are.
Reader Comments
The purpose? Perhaps a distraction from the massive pedophile & human trafficking arrests being made, the exit/non-exit from the EU, corruption scandals. What ever the reason, the cabal/deepstate is the blame.
Hugh Mann NAILED IT!! Maybe one day we'll stop being ok with our govts and leaders killing us for power, politic, and profit.
They should have searched everyone entering the Arena. Even when entering a shopping mall people are searched and bags are x-rayed in Turkey. This incident was preplanned for sure.
The comment in blue is so cynical suggesting that Conservative political machinations are behind this attack to steer the vote in their favour. Surely there would be less harmful ways to achieve such a result - eg the better manifesto?
Anna1 Huh? That was not suggested at ALL. Those small fry's look on in admiration at their Masters' work, bailing them out when too much truth starts seeping under the cracks of their mansions, infringing upon their 'right' to do whatever the f*ck they please.
The comment in blue is so cynical suggesting that Conservative political machinations are behind this attack to steer the vote in their favour. Surely there would be less harmful ways to achieve such a result - eg the better manifesto?This comment is a perfect example of why they keep getting away with it. People find it hard to fathom that their dear leaders and masters would stoop to such levels.
However, I think, if we've learnt anything it's that there's absolutely nothing these people wouldn't do to achieve their goals.
Qui Bono...
