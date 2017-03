© Western Mail

The desperate inmates had fashioned smokes out of tea and shredded nicotine patches after smoking was banned last year. HMP Cardiff was plunged into darkness when prisoners dismantled a kettle to get sparks to light homemade cigarettes and tripped a fusebox.

The smoking ban in jails has sparked a rise in assaults and ­vandalism by cig-craving lags. An inspectors' report blames tobacco withdrawal for a series of incidents.The report by the Independent Monitoring Board said: "There is no proof of a direct link with the ban.The report adds: "The smoking ban does appear to also have contributed to an increase in the use of other substances smuggled into the prison and improvised substances. The resultant fumes are unpleasant and possibly more toxic than cigarette smoke."The Sunday People revealed in January that lags denied cigarettes had begun smoking the class A drug Spice.Terry Fullerton of the prison officers' union the POA said the vast majority of prisoners accepted the ban.