"Do not build this wall!" Berlin mayor urges Trump not to build wall on Mexican border
Sat, 28 Jan 2017 16:47 UTC
"Berlin, the city of the division of Europe, the city of freedom of Europe, cannot look without comment when a country plans to build a new wall," Müller said in a statement Friday. "We Berliners know best how much suffering a division of an entire continent, cemented by barbed wire and wall, has caused. Millions of people have been seized by this division of life. In the end, we, the people, have overcome this division, and it is one of the 20th century's star-studded hours when, at the Brandenburger Tor, the most important symbol of the division, people conquered the Wall and then removed them piece by piece. The Brandenburg Gate stands for the spirit of freedom!"
Trump began moves to deliver on his campaign promise to build a wall at the Mexican border this week, signing an executive order for federal agencies to begin constructing the nearly 2,000-mile structure.
When Trump said he would raise a 20 percent tax on Mexican imports to cover the cost of the wall, Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto canceled his planned visit to the White House.
"Today, at the beginning of the 21st century, we cannot simply accept it if all our historical experiences are thrown over by those to whom we largely owe our freedom, the Americans," Müller's statement continued. "I appeal to the President of the United States not to go this way of foreclosure and exclusion. Wherever such borders still exist today in Korea, in Cyprus, they create unfreedom and suffering."
Müller ended his statement with a reminder of the words of US President Ronald Reagan, who in 1987 called on Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev to take down the Berlin Wall. "Remember his words: 'Tear down this wall,'" Müller said. "And so I say: Dear Mr. President, don't build this wall!"
Reader Comments
More sanctimony and hypocrisy.
sottreader Excellent point!
Not a good comparison. Berlin is a city, and as Trump said, you are not a country without a border. The American people voted him in because the globalist traitors among us have systematically destroyed the working American's way of life with outsourcing, nafta, and unsecured borders next to a country that has such a ingrained corrupt government, that as a policy, they push for their less fortunate to invade their neighbor to the north, which is nothing short of economic warfare. These countries in the failed EU, and our natural resource rich, leadership poor neighbor to the south need to fix the log in their own eye, before telling us about the splinter in ours.
Berlin Wall separated the entire country.
LindaMay True, communism is a failed policy. It separated a nation. But Trump's wall will separate two countries, where one wishes to put it's unemployed into the social welfare system of the other, siphon much needed jobs from it's neighbor's populace, in order to lesson it's own burden, responsibilities to it's people. Try sneeking, illegally immigrating into Mexico, and you will be kicked out, and,or jailed so fast, your head will spin! Trump is right to say we want to be treated fairly. Who are the rest of the world, including the globalists here, to tell us how to fix our economy? PC
is working out well in Germany? I see a bad moon arising for them.
LindaMay I know globalists would love to think, envision the north American continent as one nation. But that model only benefits the few. Trump, and any other leader is right to want to secure borders. Loose border rules in Europe speak volumes.
What has been made abundantly clear since the Brexit vote is that the majority of the political and media class in the West are a bunch of antennae-less retard tossers who have no idea how to operate a search engine, no curiosity about the world; past, present or future and are unable to wean themselves off phoney dis-intel briefs they've been raised on since career day one.
The signs are; they will continue to be wrong-footed by the zeitgeist for all the aforementioned reasons, and will thus remain an albatross-like liability to the rest of us until someone has the balls and brains to put them all out to pasture
Highland Fleet Lute very good!!
Highland Fleet Lute Yes well said, l agree.
Highland Fleet Lute That would be Trump. He is at this moment putting a bunch of them in the state dept, ect out to pasture.
How much is in a bunch? To quote comedian Rodney Carrington... A lot,lot,lot!
Highland Fleet Lute ,enjoy!
[Link]
Walls serve two purposes, keeping people out and keeping them in.
Hugh Mann And to keep the pigs out of your vegetable garden, neighbor's brat kids out of your possessions. Walls,fences protect property,investments.
It's said, charity begins at home. If you can't get your own house in order, feed, support your kids, how can you tell a neighbor his business?
America first! Your own country first! Mexicans, take back your country from the despots that have enslaved, impoverished you! The Euro/Spanish rulers that have seemed to cling to power, even after your revolution!
