A 28-year-old South African man has revealed that his baby girl has been killed by the most unlikely things - rats.According to him, his ex-girlfriend is to blame for the horrible incidence.Speaking with Daily Sun SA, the man said he will never forgive his ex-girlfriend for what happened to his four-month-old baby girl.The man from Mavimbela section in Katlehong, Ekurhuleni, South Africa, claims his child was bitten to death by rats while the ex-girlfriend was out drinking on Friday.She allegedly left the baby locked in the shack until she came back the next morning."My ex-girlfriend gave birth to twins, a boy and a girl, four months ago," he said. "On Friday she took the boy and left the girl in the shack. When she came back the following morning at about 6.30am, the baby girl was dead."The woman is now in custody charged with child neglect.The grieving dad has taken the surviving twin boy to his parents.Police spokesman Captain Mega Ndobe confirmed that a woman was arrested for child neglect.The suspect will appear in the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court soon.