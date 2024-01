© Shutterstock

this period also saw a rapid sea-level rise and a sharp drop in global temperatures."

A study by the University of York has revealed that a tsunami wiped out prehistoric communities living in Northumberland, England, causing wide-scale depopulation across the region.According to the study , published in the Journal of Quarternary Science, a huge tsunami withhit Britain's coastline and parts of Europeperiod around 8,000-years-ago.The tsunami wasDr Jon Hill, an environmental scientist at the University of York, said: "A giant tsunami of this size would have devastated Stone Age coastal communities as. The scale of the waves coming in would have been completely different to anything experienced by the people living there - a truly terrifying experience."Archaeological evidence indicates, which the study suggests was the result of the tsunami and not the previously held narrative ofDr Hill added: "Some past fishing societies in tsunami-prone regions such as the northern Pacific have shown some resilience to tsunamis and knew about moving to higher ground. But, the tsunami event in northern Britain was more of a freak event, with Stone Age people here having no living memory or ancestral knowledge about how to make themselves safe."to determine whether the high waves could have contributed to population declines. Based on the simulation,that the ancient people needed to survive.Dr Hill said: "Alongside the direct mortality from the waves, this tsunami created longer-term impacts on resources for Stone Age people. It would have decimated food supplies so there's a strong possibility this contributed to the sharp population decline we saw in northern Britain at this time, although