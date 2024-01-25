© Painting at the Walters Art Museum, Public Domain, Wikimedia Commons



with several cold periods tied to historic pandemic outbreaks such as the Justinian Plague

pulses of ever cooler and drier conditions coinciding with three major pandemics

:

AMERICAN ASSOCIATION FOR THE ADVANCEMENT OF SCIENCE (AAAS)

High-resolution paleoclimate reconstructions, provide a clearer picture of how climate and disease intersected in ancient Rome.Reconstructions showed thatPaleoclimate proxies can offer insights into how past climate change may have influenced human societies, such as when warm or cool intervals coincided with periods of social development or pandemics.Alternatively,Sparse proxy records have made it difficult to characterize these dynamics in detail. Here, Zonneveld et al.* studied temperature and precipitation records at ~3-year resolution between 200 BCE to 600 CE, using proxy data from marine sediments found in the Gulf of Taranto.They observed, marking the apparent end of the Roman Warm Period. Comparing these reconstructions with existing records of infectious disease outbreaks in the heart of Rome, they found, Zonneveld et al. found, which may have amplified the devastation of the Justinian Plague when it emerged in the region.