The likelihood that Israel will be drawn into a war in Lebanon is growing, IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi said Wednesday, hours after Hamas terrorists fired a barrage of rockets at a northern Israel town., as the army winds down its most intense stages of fighting in Gaza, Halevi said Israel was "increasing readiness for fighting in Lebanon," as it seeks to stabilize its northern border andHe added that Israel would apply lessons it had learned from fighting in Gaza, should it embark on a campaign to push the Hezbollah terror group and others threatening Israel away from the border.he said.Wednesday saw fresh bouts of cross-border fire, including a volley of some 20 rockets fired at the seaside border village of Rosh Hanikra in the afternoon, ending a rare period of some 24 hours in which no rockets were fired at Israel from Gaza, Lebanon or elsewhere.No damage resulted from the rocket fire, with projectiles either being intercepted or falling in open areas. The attack was claimed byA short while after the barrage, the IDF said it had struck the group that launched the rockets from southern Lebanon, and Hamas claimed responsibility, saying that its Lebanon branch launched the attacks and that one Hamas fighter was killed in the retaliatory IDF strike.A second round of alerts a short while later were determined to be false alarms.In addition to the rocket sirens,against Hezbollah targetsSites hit by fighter jets included military buildings and other terror infrastructure, the IDF said, while tank troops shelled an area in Ayta ash-Shab, and artillery shelled an area in Dhayra, to "remove threats."As a result of the incessant fighting,Since October 8, one day after the deadly Hamas massacres in southern Israel in which some 1,200 people were slaughtered and around 240 others were taken hostage, the Iran-backed Hezbollah has engaged in cross-border fire on a near-daily basis, launching rockets, drones and missiles at northern Israel. Figures shared by the IDF on the 100th day of war showed that in the months since October 7, more than 2,000 projectiles have been launched by Hezbollah and armed Palestinian groups along the Lebanon border.Since the start of the war in Gaza, Israel has acknowledged the high likelihood of a subsequent war on the northern borders and has vowed not to be taken by surprise again, as it was on October 7.The country's political and military leaders have repeatedly stated that Hezbollah will have to withdraw its forces from the border area to north of the Litani River, as required by 2006's UN Resolution 1701, and that either this will be achieved diplomatically or by force.Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah has claimed in response that the violence along the Lebanon border is connected to the war in Gaza, and that Israel is seeking to launch a war on Lebanon.He has threatened on more than one occasion to make Israel " pay the price " for both the war against Hamas in Gaza and for the skirmishes in the north but has stopped short of launching a full-scale war.In turn, Israel has contained fighting against the group to areas close to the border, but the clashes have still resulted in deaths on both sides.Six civilians have been killed on the Israeli side, including a septuagenarian and her son, who died this week when an anti-tank missile slammed into their home in Kfar Yuval. In addition to the civilian deaths, nine IDF soldiers and reservists have also been killed.Across the border, Hezbollah has named 162 members who have been killed by the ongoing skirmishes, mostly in Lebanon although some also in Syria. An additional 20 operatives from other terror groups in Lebanon have also been killed, as well as 19 civilians, three of whom were journalists.International figures, including US special envoy Amos Hochstein and Secretary of State Antony Blinken, have been dispatched to the region in recent weeks in an attempt to cool the boiling tensions along the Israel-Lebanon border, but seemingly to no avail, with Israel refusing to back down as long there is still a clear and present threat to the country's northern residents.