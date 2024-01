© JOHN MACDOUGALL/ AFP via Getty



German government officials have "fundamentally agreed behind the scenes" to supply Israel with thousands of rounds of 120-millimeter precision ammunition to fuel the war in Gaza, according to a report by Der Spiegel Since receiving an Israeli request for the tank shells in November, the Chancellery, the Defense Department, the Foreign Office, and the Ministry of Economic Affairs have been holding talks to fulfill the request.the German daily reported on 16 January.Once completed, the deal would mark the first public arms delivery from Berlin to Tel Aviv since the start of Israel's ethnic cleansing campaign in Gaza. Der Spiegel reports that Germany has so far mainly supplied Israel with "medical supplies and protective equipment."the report highlights.In response to the news, Hamas officials lambasted Berlin, saying that sending tank shells to Israel would turn Germany into a "direct partner in the war on our people in Gaza.""It seems. It is undeterred from the lessons of the recent past," the statement added.Germany came under fire last week after officials announced their intention to intervene on Israel's behalf as a third party in the genocide case at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) brought by South Africa , Hage Geingob, said via social media, reminding Berlin of the atrocities the nation conducted against the indigenous Herero and Nama peoples.The German Government is yet to fully atone for the genocide it committed," the statement reads, accusing Berlin of being unable to "draw lessons from its horrific history.", including atonement for the genocide in Namibia, while supporting the equivalent of a holocaust and genocide in Gaza," Geingob added.As news broke about Germany's intention to supply Israel with thousands of tank shells,