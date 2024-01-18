Since receiving an Israeli request for the tank shells in November, the Chancellery, the Defense Department, the Foreign Office, and the Ministry of Economic Affairs have been holding talks to fulfill the request.
"German defense companies were not in a position to deliver the requested ammunition in a short period of time, and the ministries have started on a plan to provide this ammunition from the German army's own stocks," the German daily reported on 16 January.
Once completed, the deal would mark the first public arms delivery from Berlin to Tel Aviv since the start of Israel's ethnic cleansing campaign in Gaza. Der Spiegel reports that Germany has so far mainly supplied Israel with "medical supplies and protective equipment."
Comment: The US & UK have been the most enthusiastic up until now: RAF admits to making 17 military flights to Israel since Gaza bombing began
"Both sides have agreed to keep quiet about the request to send lethal weapons because Israel does not want to allow any conclusions to be drawn about its military capabilities," the report highlights.
In response to the news, Hamas officials lambasted Berlin, saying that sending tank shells to Israel would turn Germany into a "direct partner in the war on our people in Gaza."
"It seems Germany is reproducing its history full of sins against humanity. It is undeterred from the lessons of the recent past," the statement added.
Germany came under fire last week after officials announced their intention to intervene on Israel's behalf as a third party in the genocide case at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) brought by South Africa.
"Germany has chosen to defend in the ICJ the genocidal and gruesome acts of the Israeli government against innocent civilians in Gaza and the occupied Palestinian Territories," the president of Namibia, Hage Geingob, said via social media, reminding Berlin of the atrocities the nation conducted against the indigenous Herero and Nama peoples.
"On Namibian soil, Germany committed the first genocide of the 20th century in 1904-1908, in which tens of thousands of innocent Namibians died in the most inhumane and brutal conditions. The German Government is yet to fully atone for the genocide it committed," the statement reads, accusing Berlin of being unable to "draw lessons from its horrific history."
"Germany cannot morally express commitment to the United Nations Convention against genocide, including atonement for the genocide in Namibia, while supporting the equivalent of a holocaust and genocide in Gaza," Geingob added.
As news broke about Germany's intention to supply Israel with thousands of tank shells, the death toll in the besieged Gaza Strip reached 24,448 after 103 days of fighting. Nearly two-thirds of those killed are women and children.
Comment: Germany also intends to play a key role here: NATO set to mobilize 90,000 soldiers for biggest drill since Cold War, rehearsing rapid US deployment near Russia's borders