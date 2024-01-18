© REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/File Photo Acquire Licensing Rights



NATO is launching its largest exercise since the Cold War,and on the alliance's eastern flank if a conflict were to flare up with a "near-peer" adversary.Some 90,000 troops are due to join the, the alliance's top commander Chris Cavoli said on Thursday.NATO said.Cavoli said the drills would rehearse NATO's execution of its regional plans, the first defence plans the alliance has drawn up in decades, detailing how it would respond to a Russian attack.NATO did not mention Russia by name in its announcement. Butmembers' security."Steadfast Defender 2024 will demonstrate NATO's ability to rapidly deploy forces from North America and other parts of the alliance to reinforce the defence of Europe," NATO said.The reinforcement will occur during a, Cavoli told reporters in Brussels after a two-day meeting of national chiefs of defence., according to NATO.The troops taking part in the exercises, which will involveAlliesand felt certain post-Soviet Russia no longer posed an existential threat.During the second part of the Steadfast Defender exercise,which are seen as most at risk from a potential Russian attack,- and countries on the fringes of the alliance such as Norway and Romania.