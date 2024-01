© AP Photo/James Nord



A 'Sensitive Event' is an unforeseen event or development that creates significant risk to Google's ability to provide high-quality, relevant information and ground truth, and reduce insensitive or exploitative content in prominent and monetized features. During a Sensitive Event, we may take a variety of actions to address these risks.



Examples of Sensitive Events include events with significant social, cultural, or political impact, such as civil emergencies, natural disasters, public health emergencies, terrorism and related activities, conflict, or mass acts of violence.

Google's definition of a "Sensitive Event"

A mass email sent to Google advertisers this week announced a planned update to the platform's Inappropriate Content Policy to address "Sensitive Events" beginning in February. The new guidance regarding "unforeseen events" including "public health emergencies, conflicts, and mass acts of violence" has fueled speculation about what exactly Google is preparing for...and with the update scheduled for February 2024, there's a limited window of time to figure it out.Even before the New Year, many were anticipating a "year of chaos" in 2024. With more than 50 countries preparing for high-stakes elections and global instability on the rise, the likelihood of unexpected "Black Swan" events is at an all-time high.Further fueling the public's general sense of trepidation is, leading to an increased interest in "Doomsday prepping." It's unclear if one of these doomsday scenarios is what Google is describing to its advertisers...but that hasn't stopped the speculation.The email continues:Word of these unexpected accommodations for "Sensitive Events" quickly sparked a wave of online speculation, with many questioning whether Big Tech knows something the rest of the world doesn't.This increased concern comes shortly after CBS News correspondent Catherine Herridge predicted a "Black Swan event" for 2024. A Black Swan is defined as a "high-impact event that is difficult to predict under normal circumstances but that in retrospect appears to have been inevitable."While