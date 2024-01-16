bioweapons Ukraine
According to Igor Kirillov, documents were obtained in the course of the special military operation, whereby it becomes clear from the analysis what the structure of the system created by the US administration for global management of biological risks is
Documents obtained during the special military operation evidence that the US military biological activity is financed with engagement of investment funds of the Clintons, the Rockefellers, George Soros and Hunter Biden, Chief of Nuclear, Chemical, and Biological Protection Troops of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov said.

According to him, documents were obtained in the course of the special military operation, whereby it becomes clear from the analysis what the structure of the system created by the US administration for global management of biological risks is. It comprises government agencies and private contractors, including the so-called "Big Pharma" companies, Kirillov noted.

"The legislative base to finance military biological research directly from the federal budget is being formed via US executive authorities. Funds of nongovernmental organizations controlled by Democratic Party leaders, including investment funds of the Clintons, the Rockefellers, Soros and Biden are being raised against government guarantees," he added.