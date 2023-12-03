"We should also be prepared for bad news," he said, when asked if he feared that the situation in Ukraine would worsen in the future. "Wars develop in phases. But we have to support Ukraine in both good and bad times."
It is crucial to boost ammunition production, Stoltenberg said, conceding that NATO countries were unable to meet the increased demand for them. He said Ukraine is now in a "critical situation," but declined to recommend what Kiev should do.
"I will leave it to the Ukrainians and military commanders to make these difficult operational decisions," Stoltenberg said.
Comment: Well, the West has been directing the proxy conflict since its inception - actually, since at least the West's coup in 2014 - so are they preparing to abandon the Kiev-junta entirely?
He also commented on challenges faced by European defense industry.
"One of the issues we should address is the fragmentation of the European defense industry," he said.
The NATO chief said it's in the interest of Europe and is good for jobs in the industry. He said it is important not to allow ammunition prices to rise now that demand has climbed.
Comment: Indeed it is good for the Military Industrial Complex; the US and UK are profiting by supplying arms for Israel's genocide in Gaza.
Stoltenberg said there had been no significant developments on the battlefield over the past few months. He declined to share an outlook for what could happen next.
"Wars are inherently unpredictable," the official said. "But we know that the more we support Ukraine, the faster the war will end.".
Comment: Stoltenberg says the 'wars end', which is not a 'win' for the Kiev-junta: