NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said NATO should be ready for bad news from Ukraine, according to his interview with ARD television on Saturday."We should also be prepared for bad news," he said, when asked if he feared that the situation in Ukraine would worsen in the future. "Wars develop in phases. But we have to support Ukraine in both good and bad times."It is crucial to boost ammunition production, Stoltenberg said, conceding that"I will leave it to the Ukrainians and military commanders to make these difficult operational decisions," Stoltenberg said.He also commented on challenges faced by European defense industry.he said.The NATO chief saidStoltenberg said there had been no significant developments on the battlefield over the past few months."Wars are inherently unpredictable," the official said. "But we know that the more we support Ukraine,