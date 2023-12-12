Israel IDF dead injured
One-fifth of troop fatalities in Gaza due to friendly fire or accidents, IDF reports

According to data, at least 20 of 105 deaths since launch of ground operations not caused by enemy fire; military says working to ensure troops' safety

At least 20 soldiers were killed by friendly fire or accidents during the ground operation in the Gaza Strip, representing one-fifth of all fatalities, according to data released by the IDF on Tuesday.