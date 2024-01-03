© Andrew Burton/Getty Images



1 psychiatrist for every 11,705 Israelis

This, coupled with rising mental health crises as a result of the war on Gaza, has the mental healthcare system in "Israel" spiraling down.According to sector sources,In the wake of Operation Al-Aqsa Flood,Israeli media reportedAccording to sources in the mental healthcare system,the increased workload that came after October 7, amid Netanyahu's judicial reform fiasco.Twelve of them have already stated their intention to depart.However, a senior administrator in the mental health system in "Israel" expressed that their intentions were not based on a better salary but ratherAccording to a medical workforce survey provided by the Health Ministry a year ago,. The "National Institute for Health Services and Health Policy Research" reported that "Israel" has one psychiatrist for every 11,705 people.According to Dr. Shmuel Hirschmann, president of the Mental Health Center Directors' Forum,In a letter for the state comptroller, the forum expressed last Thursday that the situation was "desperate", detailing how there are "not enough professionals to handle all those who seek help.""Waiting times for treatment are extremely long, sometimes a year or more; the number of psychiatrists per capita has dropped sharply due to a mass exodus into the private sector; [there is] a severe shortage of inpatient staff and"Furthermore, it is not yet known how many of those fighting in the Gaza Strip will suffer post-war trauma. We have already seen an increase of tens of percent in demand for mental health services," it continued.The forum's letter warned that the mental health consequences of the war were worrying even now.in inhumane conditions."The Health Ministry is so desperate to recruit new psychiatrists that it has put forward a plan costing $560 million to increase mental health services and is providing incentive grants to those who will specialize in the field.Another hurdle is the budget awaiting approval from