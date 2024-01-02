© AP/Tsafrir Abayov / AP



New stage?

Cross-border fighting

The Israeli military has announced that it will withdraw thousands of its soldiers from the besieged Gaza Strip in the first significant pullback of troops since the war there began in October.Israel has come under increasing pressure from its principal ally, the United States, to move to a more low-intensity war that has fewer civilian casualties.But in the southern city of Khan Younis, fierce fighting has continued as, including destroying the Palestinian group Hamas, which killed around 1,140 people in attacks on southern Israel on October 7, according to Israeli officials.In a statement,Army spokesperson Daniel Hagariduring a briefing on Sunday that first announced the troop withdrawal.he said.Shlomo Brom, a retired brigadier general previously in charge of strategic planning in the Israeli military, said the troop changes may be due to US pressure and could signal a shift in the way Israel is conducting the war.Israeli officials have said they would wage the war in three main stages. The first was intense shelling to clear access routes for ground forces and encourage civilians to evacuate. The second was the invasion of the Gaza Strip that began on October 27.With tanks and troops having now overrun much of the Strip, largely asserting control, an Israeli official, who could not be named given the sensitivity of the issue, told the Reuters news agency.against the terrorists. No one is talking about doves of peace being flown from Shujayea," the official was quoted as saying, referring to a Gaza district ravaged by fighting.Separately onPalestinian health authorities say at least 21,978 people have been killed in the Israeli assault on Gaza since October 7.While it gave no detail about how they were killed, the groups said they "were martyred on the road to [liberate] Jerusalem".The Israeli military said it hit a series of targets in Lebanon, including "military sites" where Hezbollah was operating.According to Hezbollah and security sources who have spoken to the Reuters news agency,