Since October 7, data from the Population and Immigration Authority reveals that Israelis that approximately 370,000 Israelis have left the country with the latest update spanning to the end of November. According to the statistics, Israelis are increasingly seeking refuge abroad, particularly in Europe, with a growing interest in purchasing real estate across several European countries.Israeli economic newspaper, "The Marker" highlighted that Isreali families have been showing keen interest in buying real estate and homes abroad since October 7., according to the data and in tandem with Israel's Ministry of Interior, Jo24 reported.Meanwhile, estimates from the website " Zaman Yisrael " suggest that this number could be higher, withor traveling during the Jewish holidays in September.Furthermore, Israel's war on Gaza has significantly reduced the influx of tourists coming into Israel, withThis signifiesJolie, a 34-year-old who recently joined the Israeli community in Portugal, shared her story with The Marker newspaper. Having fled Ashkelon due to the war on Gaza,in the country. Jolie recounted her immigration to Israel in 1995 and her current employment in Lisbon as a content filtering supervisor.Journalist Shlomit Lin's report in The Marker newspaper aligns with estimates and data analysis conducted by Tani Goldstein, emphasizingThe newspaper highlighted the case of the Lafaei family, owners of a real estate investment company, who moved to Porto, Portugal, six years ago. The influx of Israelis to Portugal has increased during the war on Gaza, withThe return of Israeli interest in purchasing real estate abroad was noted in a survey conducted by the Geographic Mapping Group of the Real Estate CenterA month after the aggression, real estate offices for Israelis abroad reported an increase in inquiries from individuals and families seeking to buy property in Portugal, Greece, and Cyprus. Previously, discussions revolved around investment in real estate and tourist apartments, but now there's a shift towards seeking larger apartments suitable for families.Nir Shmol, CEO of a real estate company in Athens, noted that during the war on Gaza, many Israelis moved to live in tourist apartments in various locations, and now,. They are exploring options for work, residence, and future stability abroad while expressing a desire to live among the Jewish community.