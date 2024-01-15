© Brendan McDermid/Reuters

"The US economy continues to be resilient, with consumers still spending, and markets currently expect a soft landing" as inflation moderates. But there remained a number of downside risks. While we hope for the best, the past year demonstrated why we must be prepared for any environment."

after enduring a steep loss in the last quarter as it presses ahead with a sweeping restructuring.While chief executive, Jane Fraser, hailed 2024 as a "turning point" for the American banking group, Mark Mason, its chief financial officer, acknowledged that job cuts were "tough on morale" as he outlined the planned reductions.The lender plans to reduce this by 20,000 as part of a reorganisation, Mason said.as the upcoming listing ofAs the latest quarterly earnings season got under way on Wall Street on Friday,after recording a string of one-off charges and expenses -"While the fourth quarter was very disappointing due to the impact of notable items, we made substantial progress simplifying Citi and executing our strategy in 2023," said Fraser.Shares in Citi, the third largest bank in the US, were 0.4% higher during early trading in New York. The lender, which has ais in the midst of a drive to boost profits, reduce bureaucracy and increase its stock price.It came asAmerica's third biggest bank, reported its best-ever annual profit despite a charge in the last quarter to top up a US government deposit insurance fund in the wake of the failure of several regional lenders, including Silicon Valley Bank, last year.Profits at JPMorgan dropped 15% in the fourth quarter to $9.31bn. Its earnings surged 32% over the year, however, to $49.6bn.one of the regional banks that failed last year.JPMorgan boosted analysts' expectations for net interest income - the gap between what it makes on loans and pays out on deposits - projecting the measure to hit $90bn this year.said:Shares in JPMorgan rose 0.6% on Friday.