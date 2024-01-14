NewsReal on Facebook

This NewsReal opens with a closer look at the official line that US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has been out of the public eye for several weeks due to "hospitalization for a urinary tract infection arising from previously undisclosed surgery for prostate cancer" - supposedly without telling anyone, not even the White House!Second major topic: what in the name of God were those Jews doing 'tunneling' under their own world HQ of the Orthodox Chabad-Lubavitch sect in Brooklyn?Also, Hunter Biden's bizarre appearance in Congress, Texas clashes with DC over the millions of illegals crossing the US Southern border, the ICJ genocide case opens against Israel, France's new 'government', and a wild conspiracy theory: another 'global pandemic' ahead of the US election?01:59:09— 81.8 MBThis podcast will soon also be available to view, share and download on Rumble, Odysee, X and VK.