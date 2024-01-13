Two toddlers were gang-raped in a shopping center bathroom whileArthur Hector Fernandez, 29,who abused the infants.he filmed of the horrific abuse of the two-year-old boys on evil corners of the dark web for fellow pedophiles.That was his alleged undoing, asFernandez allegedly gained access to the children because'I cannot allow (the) defendant to abuse any other minors, and there are no conditions or combination of conditions (of release) that can alleviate a danger to the community. This is not a close call,' he wrote in his order.how four men repeatedly abused the boys, including one who was raped on a changing table.One of the men even told the victim to 'shut the f**k up' as he struggled, and in another video an abuser called the boy 'you f**king s**t' and told him to 'cry like a little b***h'.Fernandez is the only suspect charged in the case so far, andAfter the FBI was tipped off last month, agents had the grim task of painstakingly analyzing the footage for clues, and noticed one of the men's distinctive bracelets.They tracked down one of the mothers after running the child's face through an open-source image search and showed her a 'sanitized' image of the jewelry.She said she recognized the two silver bracelets - one a chain with a dolphin charm and the other a solid bead style - as regularly worn by Fernandez.Investigators combed through Fernandez's Instagram page and found a photo of him allegedly wearing the same bracelets.The mother told them Fernandez frequently wore white Converse All-Star shoes, just like the pair seen in one of the videos.With her help, investigators identified the second child and his mother, whom they presented with the same evidence and she also identified Fernandez.Both women said Fernandez sometimes watched their sons when they were forced to take them to work as they couldn't find or afford childcare.She sent the FBI a video she found of Fernandez walking out of the Galleria on May 6 last year wearing the same outfit as he allegedly was in one of the videos.