abduction units only appeared once the fighting had started

On the British side, members of MI6 and the Foreign Office are involved.

as early as 2022, several Western media, including Deutsche Welle and The Guardian, reported that Ukrainian children "evacuated" abroad had disappeared

even the Ukrainian press and the Daily Mail have reported on this

since December 2021, organ trafficking in Ukraine has been facilitated by the passing of a law that abolished the obligation to have the organ removal authorisation signed by the donor, his parents or his legal representative authenticated by a notary

When I began investigating the kidnapping of children in Artiomovsk by Ukraine, I had no idea of the extent to which I would uncover trafficking on an international scale and the sordid methods used to supply children to paedophile networks and organ traffickers.Flashback.. This information immediately caught my attention, and I decided to investigate further to find out why Kiev was taking children away from their parents in this way.On the very day I was conducting this interview, Russian colleagues were interviewing. It was clear to me that these children kidnapped by Ukraine in Donbass were then sent abroad for all sorts of sordid trafficking, from organ trafficking to paedophile rings. Because the inhabitants of Donbass have never been able to assert their rights in the face of the war crimes committed against them by Ukraine since 2014 within the international justice bodies, Kiev enjoys total immunity at the ICC and the ECHR with regard to the crimes it may commit against the children of the region.A few days later, othersuch as Avdeyevka (and now similar information is coming in from Kupiansk).The last refugee from Artiomovsk we interviewed,Watch Katia's interview with French subtitles (we have blurred her face for the safety of her relatives still living in Ukraine):Katia also told us thatIn other words, once the city was in a state of general chaos, and the inhabitants could no longer turn to the courts to assert their parental rights. An ideal situation for traffickers of all kinds.And their modus operandi was revealed at the 27 July 2023 conference on Ukraine's crimes against the children of Donbass, held in the DPR (Donetsk People's Republic). A woman,See the video of the conference with French subtitles:The children were even forbidden to call their parents to tell them where they were. ButThe children taken from the school in Chtchastye had been taken away without any identity documents(even though her mother is alive and well)! According to Kira, the group of children with the new documentsWithout the perseverance of Kira and her mother, no one would have known where and how the children had been taken. This is how Ukraine makes the children it abducts disappear, preventing anyone from finding out what happens to them: the parents are not informed of anything, the children are forbidden to contact them, and they are given false papers (that's the best way to describe it, given that it's impossible for the authorities to produce an original birth certificate when it's in the hands of the parents) and declared to be orphans, before being sent abroad.This is surely what happened toWhy use such illegal methods if the real aim is simply to shelter these children from the war? Well, because there is nothing legal about the real aim.Strangely enough, he and his entire gang were released on bail in 2021, and here he is again, trafficking Ukrainian children to the UK!This is hardly surprising when you remember that. And in 2021, the UK's National Crime Agency (the NCA) stated that there would be between 550,000 and 850,000 paedophiles in Britain! In other words, there's no shortage of customers, including very high-ranking people, for the paedophile rings that kidnap children in Ukraine.Another investigation carried out by Vassily Prozorov revealed that. These organisations take unaccompanied Ukrainian children out of Ukraine. What happens to them afterwards is unknown. However,It is not only in the UK that Ukrainian children are at risk of falling into the hands of paedophile rings.Worse still, while the clients were abusing the children, she stood next to them to make sure they kept to the time limit (the sessions lasted 20 minutes).or being sent who knows where.And paedophile networks are not the only threat hanging over Ukrainian children.in this way!For those who think this is Russian disinformation,affair!And the disappearances of Ukrainian children used for their organs are nothing new.A very practical method of fuelling child trafficking.And, which no longer needs to be authenticated by a notary, and the deal is done.In the light of all this information, it is high time that international organisations for the protection of human rights, and especially children's rights, seriously investigated the abduction of children in Ukraine, and the sordid trafficking (organ trafficking or paedophile networks) of which they are the victims.It's also time for people in the West to open their eyes to what is happening in Ukraine, with the active complicity of the country's authorities, in terms of child trafficking!, thanks to the ongoing conflict!to the Western countries that supply it with arms and funding: by selling the children it steals from the Donbass and other regions where fighting is taking place, for their organs, or to satisfy the fantasies of high-ranking paedocriminals.