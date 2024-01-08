© NYTIMES



"After that one puff with Rogan, I agreed, at Nasa's request, to do three years of random drug testing. Not even trace quantities were found of any drugs or alcohol."

The Wall Street Journal reported, citing unidentified people familiar with the billionaire and the companies., the Journal said, citing unnamed witnesses and others with knowledge of the matter.People close to the Tesla and SpaceX chief executive officer told the newspaper his drug use is ongoing, and that in particularMr Musk, 52, did not respond to the Journal's requests for comment. Mr Alex Spiro, an attorney for the billionaire, told the newspaper that his client is "regularly and randomly drug tested at SpaceX and has never failed a test", and referred to "false facts" in the article but did not detail them.Mr Musk's public use of marijuana with podcaster Joe Rogan in September 2018 led the Pentagon to review the federal security clearance tied to his role as CEO of SpaceX, which is certified to launch military spy satellites, Bloomberg News first reported in March 2019.Mr Musk responded to the WSJ article on X on Jan 7:SpaceX is now the only US company approved to transport Nasa astronauts to and from the International Space Station. The Pentagon has stepped up purchases of launches from the closely held company in recent years, and in June contracted with its satellite communications business Starlink to support Ukraine's military.The Journal reported that Ms Linda Johnson Rice, who became a Tesla director in 2017, did not stand for reelection two years later out of frustration with Mr Musk's behaviour and her concerns about his drug use.Mr Musk oversees six companies: Tesla, SpaceX and X, the social media company formerly known as Twitter; the tunnelling venture The Boring; brain implant developer Neuralink; and artificial intelligence start-up xAI.His US$219.4 billion (S$292 billion) net worth ranks No. 1 on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. BLOOMBERG