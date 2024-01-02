Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) became the second Republican lawmaker to be targeted by prank callers sending police to their homes over the Christmas holiday.The incident with Scott, 71, came two days after Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) was also 'swatted' on Christmas Day.'I was just swatted. This is like the 8th time. On Christmas with my family here,' MTG wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.The Georgia congresswoman did not elaborate on the nature of the threats but she has been targeted previously by what her office described as 'political attacks'.The 49-year-old politician was swatted twice in August this year. On August 23, the Rome Police Department said officers 'responded to a 911 call reference to a subject being shot multiple times at an address within the city limits.'MTG thanked her local police department in a tweet about the incident. 'Last night, I was swatted just after 1 am.'I can't express enough gratitude to my local law enforcement here in Rome, Floyd County. More details to come.'Her office confirmed that a 'political attack' took place on Greene's home in a statement to DailyMail.com.The act of 'swatting' generally entails making a prank call to emergency services to get law enforcement to descend on somebody's home.Greene led GOP criticism of federal law enforcement ever since the FBI's unannounced search of Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida on August 8, 2022.