Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows
Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows was swatted on Friday night at her home. Police confirmed the Friday swatting on Saturday, saying that a man had called and claimed that he'd broken into the Bellows home. Bellows and her family were not home at the time.

This comes after Bellows unilatteraly removed Donald Trump from the 2024 ballot, claiming that he had committed insurrection against the US government while he was president and that this disqualified him. Trump has not been charged with the crime of insurrection in any of the four criminal cases against him.

Some officials in her state have called for her impeachment over the disqualification.

Bellows is one of many politicians and pundits who were swatted this week. Jack Posobiec, Jonathan Turley, Senator Rick Scott, Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Brandon Willis, Greene's daughters, the Delaware computer repair shop owner who came into possession of Hunter Biden's laptop, Georgia State Senators John Albers, Kim Jackson, Kay Kirkpatrick, Clint Dixon, Georgia Lt. Governor Burt Jones and Boston Mayor Michelle Wu all had police called to their homes over fabricated violence.

Bellows issued a statement on Facebook saying that the swatting was "unacceptable."

"This behavior is unacceptable," she said. "The non-stop threatening communications the people who work for me endured yesterday is unacceptable." She said the intention of those who complained about her decision, even to the point of vitriol, was an attempt to scare her and her staff, whom she praised. She further said that this had been an attempt to "dehumanize" her.

Bellows has been praised by MSNBC for her "bravery" and featured on CNN for her actions in denying the former president and current Republican frontrunner due process in her charge of insurrection against him.