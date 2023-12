Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows was swatted on Friday night at her home. Police confirmed the Friday swatting on Saturday, saying that a man had called and claimed that he'd broken into the Bellows home. Bellows and her family were not home at the time.Some officials in her state have called for her impeachment over the disqualification.Bellows issued a statement on Facebook saying that the swatting was "unacceptable.""This behavior is unacceptable," she said. "The non-stop threatening communications the people who work for me endured yesterday is unacceptable." She said the intention of those who complained about her decision, even to the point of vitriol, was an attempt to scare her and her staff, whom she praised. She further said that this had been an attempt to "dehumanize" her.Bellows has been praised by MSNBC for her "bravery" and featured on CNN for her actions in denying the former president and current Republican frontrunner due process in her charge of insurrection against him.