A multipolar world is needed to ensure peace and stability, the Russian foreign minister says.The West is sowing chaos around the world, fueling conflicts to satisfy its own needs at the exepense of others, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said.Lavrov's words came as countries including Russia, China and India are increasingly speaking out about the need for a model that would reshape global politics in a more fair and equitable manner.The foreign minister added that Western countries will sooner or later "have to accept the realities of a multipolar world, and that's when all issues will be resolved on the basis of a balance of interests."Russia has been one of the countries calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. The US blocked several UN Security Council resolutions urging for a comprehensive cessation of hostilities between Israel and Palestinian militants.Israel and the US are insisting that a ceasefire at this point would only benefit the militant group Hamas, despite numerous warnings from the UN about the staggering death toll in Gaza.