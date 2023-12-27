© Reuters



Russia is aware of Western plans to freeze the conflict in Ukraine by declaring it a winner, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a news conference following talks with his Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar."As regards leaks about the West's intention to freeze the conflict in Ukraine and present it as a winning country,he noted."Look at the Middle East, at what is taking place in the Gaza Strip in the context of Washington blocking for years any efforts to establish a Palestinian state in line with United Nations Security Council decisions," Lavrov continued.Lavrov concluded.