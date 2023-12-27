Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister refused to comment on the showdown in Kiev between various branches of power and US military commanders
Russia is aware of Western plans to freeze the conflict in Ukraine by declaring it a winner, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a news conference following talks with his Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.

"As regards leaks about the West's intention to freeze the conflict in Ukraine and present it as a winning country, we are aware of how the West, and primarily the United States, can proclaim 'victories', and we know how they 'won' in Vietnam, Afghanistan and Iraq," he noted.

"Look at the Middle East, at what is taking place in the Gaza Strip in the context of Washington blocking for years any efforts to establish a Palestinian state in line with United Nations Security Council decisions," Lavrov continued.

The Russian minister refused to comment on the showdown in Kiev between various branches of power and US military commanders. "That is an internal affair of a country that has lost its independence and is being governed from the outside. So, let those who rule there bother about this specific issue," Lavrov concluded.