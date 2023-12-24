border israel egypt
© REUTERS/IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA
UN-flagged fuel trucks move towards border crossing, amid the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, October 16, 2023.
The IDF has allegedly informed Egypt of its intention to occupy the Rafah border area and asked Egyptian soldiers to evacuate the area, Arab media reported.

The IDF informed Egypt of its intention to occupy the border area on the "Philadelphi" Rafa route and asked the Egyptian soldiers to clear the border, as reported on Saturday in the Arab media.

The report also stated that the IDF emphasized to the Egyptians that from now on the IDF would not be responsible for the security of Egyptian forces in the area, while the IDF is attempting to occupy the border area, and emphasized that the military operation in the area will continue whether Egypt agrees or rejects it.

Arab media also reported that the IDF is firing shells at an area in southern Rafah. There are also reports of tanks and armored vehicles operating west of the Kerem Shalom crossing.

More attacks on shipping

Meanwhile, a British ship was attacked by a drone west of India, resulting in an impact as well as an explosion, leading to a fire.

The ship was flying the flag of the country of Liberia, and according to several reports has an Israeli connection.

The event ended without casualties. A short time ago, it was reported that the drone was launched from Iranian territory.