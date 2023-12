© REUTERS/IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA



More attacks on shipping

The IDF has allegedly informed Egypt of its intention to occupy the Rafah border area and asked Egyptian soldiers to evacuate the area, Arab media reported.The IDF informed Egypt of its intention to occupy the border area on the "Philadelphi" Rafa route and asked the Egyptian soldiers to clear the border, as reported on Saturday in the Arab media.The report also stated thatArab media also reported thatof the Kerem Shalom crossing Meanwhile, a British ship was attacked by a drone west of India, resulting in an impact as well as an explosion, leading to a fire.The ship was flying the flag of the country of Liberia, and according to several reports has an Israeli connection.The event ended without casualties. A short time ago, it was reported that the drone was launched from Iranian territory.