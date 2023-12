© Nastya Ivleeva / Instagram



Russian officials and pro-war activists have slammed a star-studded "almost naked" party hosted by media personality Anastasia Ivleeva for going against the country's conservative values.Footage from the party at Mutabor, a popular Moscow nightclub, on Wednesday showed scantily clad pop stars Filipp Kirkorov, Lolita and Dima Bilan, as well as TV host and 2018 presidential candidate Ksenia Sobchak, among others., a Kremlin-aligned pressure group advocating stricter rules on what can be said and done online,"Such hangouts are a shot in the foot of the entire policy pursued by the state," Mizulina wrote on the Telegram messaging app Thursday. "[The partygoers] live in a different world than the rest of the country.""These people should be boycotted at the state level," she said."If their performances are impossible to delete, alter their images and voices," Gusev wrote in a letter shared by the Telegram news channel Baza.His colleaguefor acting as an unregistered foreign agent,that was open to the public. Baza reported the event was allowed to proceed an hour later than scheduled and noted that guests were "way more dressed" than the previous day.Ivleeva herself mocked the criticisms, saying with sarcasm that she "loves it" when "this country, this world is not accepting of each other.""We look to the beautiful, slender Western models and say 'Gosh, they're so beautiful, they're so cool.' When our beautiful and fit artists come out, everyone's like: 'F*ck, how can they do that? Pop music has gone downhill'," Ivleeva said."F*ck it I'll work out [and] read some books haha peace to all," Vasilyev wrote on his Telegram channel, confirming the verdict.He was seen at the party wearing only sneakers and a sock covering his genitalia.