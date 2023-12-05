© Europa-Nevada/Associated Press



On the same day as Biden Administration 'climate czar' John Kerry warned of out of control global warming at the UN climate conference in Dubai, the entirety of Europe is experiencing an unprecedented deep freeze.Kerry called on the world to "judge with our own eyes what science is telling us" and warned that the arctic, the Antarctic and the permafrost are in danger of melting.Dunno John, it looks pretty f*cking cold everywhere:But of course, when it snows and is freezing that is also because of global warming, got it?It's not winter, it's a weakened polar vortex weak jet stream pattern that unlocks cold air... or something, you idiot: